Federal case involves money laundering, smuggling weapons illegally to Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five suspects — three in Sampson — are facing federal charges in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle guns purchased in Eastern North Carolina to Mexico. The charges include conspiracy, money laundering, firearm trafficking, straw purchasing and making false statements to firearms dealers, for which suspects could be facing between 15-20 years if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

To date, 17 firearms, most of which were AK-47 style rifles, have been seized. Four of the five individuals are in custody following an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury late last month. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced charges in the case earlier this week.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act allows us to investigate and prosecute gun trafficking and straw purchasing rings that drive the flow of guns from the United States to Mexico, often fueling cartel violence in that country while enabling the fentanyl crisis here at home,” Easley stated. “Those who engage in international gunrunning conspiracies based in North Carolina will meet justice in our courts.”

According to the indictment, two Roseboro-area residents and a Garland resident have been charged.

Cortney Highsmith, 43, of Garland, has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, five counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, straw purchasing firearms, and trafficking firearms. Highsmith faces up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

Luis Martinez, 29, of Roseboro, has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, trafficking firearms, smuggling goods from the United States, money laundering conspiracy, and alien in possession of a firearm.He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted. As of earlier this week, he was the sole defendant yet to be arrested.

Roberto Martinez, 23, also of Roseboro, has been charged with trafficking firearms and money laundering conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

“The impact of straw purchasing and firearms trafficking is rarely limited to a single community or city,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Mein. “Those that knowingly put firearms in the hands of violent and dangerous individuals are a threat to all of us.”

“We are committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to investigate, disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations that are responsible for the illicit export of firearms that fuel violence across our southern border,” said Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina. “This indictment sends a strong message to weapon smugglers that law enforcement will work aggressively with the United States Attorney’s Office to combat this egregious and dangerous activity and bring those involved to justice.”

Also included in the indictment are Steven Martinez, 26, of Tarheel, and Gilberto Hernandez, 28, of Selma.

Steven Martinez has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, two counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and straw purchasing firearms. He faces up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted. Hernandez has been charged with smuggling goods from the United States and money laundering conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

The indictment alleges Highsmith and Steven Martinez purchased multiple firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers between Jan. 27, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2023, certifying that they were the “actual transferee/buyer” of the firearm, but later transferred the firearms to Luis Martinez, who is not a legal citizen of the country and is, therefore, prohibited from owning firearms.

It is alleged Luis Martinez then conspired with Roberto Martinez, Highsmith and Hernandez to transport the guns to Mexico. The firearms purchased by Highsmith and Steven Martinez were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Del Rio, Texas port of entry. The vehicle carrying the guns was traveling to Durango, Mexico.

This case is being prosecuted under the new criminal provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted, and the President signed in June 2022. The act is the first federal statute specifically designed to target the unlawful trafficking and straw-purchasing of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie A. Childress and Chad Rhoades are prosecuting the case.