Local photographer offers voice to troubled youth

To help give young men an outlet and voice for working through issues they often times feel they can’t express, one local photographer is hoping to bridge that gap through basketball.

To achieve that, Kelvin Robinson will be hosting new events he’s calling Basketball and Brothers. As the name suggests, he’s inviting all young men — be they sons or just acquaintances — to come ‘Ball up and then talk’. The ultimate goal is to form a safe haven and brotherhood those young men can rely on for unpacking their bottled-up issues.

“In today’s society, it’s hard for young males to be able to talk about issues they may deal with,” Robinson’s flyer for Basketball and Brothers said. “Feeling that they can’t count on anyone or the fear of not being heard. So they search the streets for answers.”

“It is up to us adults to help guide and lead the way,” the flyer stated. “To let them know that we have their backs, as well as, their best interest at heart. Change begins when effort is put forth. So let’s ball up and then talk so we can leave it on the courts. That’s what Basketball and brotherhood means.”

Robinson is the owner of KR Photographing, and while he’s well known for photography, he’s also a licensed life coach. Having that experience under his belt helped lead to the Basketball and Brothers idea. As for why he felt called to put the event together at all, guiding the youth was at the forefront.

“What made me want to do it was looking at society around us,” he said. “It’s a lot of youth, especially males, that are led astray and they’re heading in the wrong direction. We as adults, know better; we were raised different. During our time it was ‘each one, reach one’, why did we break that cycle.”

“So, if we know better, we need to start doing better as adults and not only for our children,” he added. “If we‘re connected to the youth, or we see problems happening, we need to fix it and change starts within our community. So I just want to be the initiator for that, because we’re in dire need of the youth — they’re our future.”

Putting these events on also comes from a personal place for Robinson as he himself has been in a similar situation.

“I, for sure, just want them to have a voice and don’t be afraid to speak on your emotions,” he said. “Going through depression myself, when my brother died in 2021, that was a hard hurdle — a tough pill to swallow — and I still deal with it daily, but we’re human. I know peer pressure is a big deal and I just want to show them that no matter what obstacles in front of you, there’s different routes to take than the wrong road.”

“So if anything is weighing on them or bothering them, let’s just talk about it,” he added, “and we as men, they need to know they have somebody to talk to other than the streets.”

As for when and where these events will take place, Robinson noted they’re subject to change. Regardless, they will always be free to the public. He also highlighted that locations and dates will be provided by contacting him at 910-271-0445 for more information.

“So what I’m planning on doing, which I got a few resources with gym access, and I got a couple of partners that’s going to partner with me, where we just rent gym locations,” he said. “So it’s one of those things where they just reach out to me, I’ll have a specific date, location in mind, we’ll already (have) booked it and they just show up.”

“I’ll reach out to some of those people with gym access and coordinate some days, so it’s all about coordination from here on out,” Robinson said. “They’re just waiting on me to give them the green light so we can start moving everything. So yeah, locations are subject to change, but everything will remain local, where everybody can get to.”

His final thoughts were a message, one he wanted to leave for any in the community that might see his story.

“I will say it’s time to save our youth because who are we waiting on,” Robinson stated. “Why are we sitting stagnant, if we know we need to change. We need to initiate that change, so it’s time.”

“That said, bring your sons or any young male you may know — we balling and then we unpacking some issues fellas!”

