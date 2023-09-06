RALEIGH, N.C. — Are you interesting in learning how to deer hunt? Or maybe it’s been a while since you’ve hunted and would like a refresher? Ever considered squirrel hunting or upland game hunting? The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) offers free “Hunting 101” workshops across the state now through October. They are open to people who have never hunted, lack social support for hunting or have not actively hunted for more than three years.

“Hunting 101 workshops address informational barriers to participation for those who are interested in hunting, but don’t know how to get started,” said Walter “Deet” James, Hunter Engagement Coordinator at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s an important educational opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends.”

Workshop Attendance Requirements:

• Never hunted or have not actively hunted for more than 3 years.

• Lacking social support; you have no readily available hunting family members or friends.

• Lapsed (inactive hunters), including those who have never harvested big game.

Workshop Attendance Prerequisites:

• Hunter Safety Certification (online, virtual and in-person courses are available).

• Valid North Carolina hunting license (purchase or renew online or at a Wildlife Service Agent location).

Preregistration is required with dates listed below:

• Deer: Sat. Oct. 7, Gastonia

• Squirrel: Sat. Sep. 9, Gastonia

• Upland Game: Sat. Oct. 21, Ellerbe

Workshops will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, contact Walter “Deet” James at [email protected] (preferred) or 984-202-1387. Hunting season dates are available on the agency’s website. Additionally, NCWRC offers a wide array of wildlife programs, including hunting-related webinars for all skill levels.