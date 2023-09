Joy Cannady, founder of Janice Faye’s Ranch near Salemburg, talks with Clinton-Sampson Rotary members about the non-profit’s horse therapy and how it helps youth overcome physical and emotional abuse, violence and other traumas. At her visit with the Rotary Club, president Georgina Zeng presented Cannady and Ranch staffer Kelli Adams with a check for $1,000 to support the program.