Kitty Fork Outdoors hosts annual event

Ronnie Jordan, Dana Jones’ late father, was a massive inspiration for the Kitty Fork Outdoors event, as all attested to Ronnie’s selflessness. The event took place on land that has been in their family for well over 100 years.

Giveaways were plentiful, with a long list of sponsors eager to support the mission of the organization, the event, and especially those taking part in it.

There were multiple organizations sending veterans to be a part of such a meaningful event and the opportunity to create lifelong memories.

Volunteers, veterans, and their families were all in good spirits as they enjoyed spending time together.

There were shooting competitions by age group, as six guns were donated for the event and were given out to the best shot in each group.

The National Anthem was especially powerful as veterans saluted the flag they fought for and put their lives on the line during their time in the military, having dedicated their lives to the United States.

Chris Keller and Philip Bell manned the smoker, ensuring there was enough barbeque for everyone to have seconds.

Kitty Fork Outdoors, helmed by Jeff and Dana Jones and sponsored by groups and businesses like Red Door Homes, held their sixth annual dove hunt for veterans, especially disabled veterans, and their families over Labor Day weekend.

Jeff Jones emphasized, “What we want to do here is provide an opportunity for veterans to hunt, spend time relating to one another, and make lifetime memories.”

Dr. Tim Smith has also been heavily invested in the event, pointing out the organizations sending veterans to hunt, such as ‘Fallen Outdoors,’ ‘Battle Scarred Outdoors,’ ‘North Carolina Handicapped Sportsmen,’ and ‘Veteran’s Creed Outdoors.’

Smith and Jones were both pleased with the continuing growth of the event each year but were adamant about the goal of the dove hunt: to honor veterans and their dedication to keeping the country safe.

Camouflage moved about as the hunters went out in search of the birds, after which there were heartfelt presentations, abundant barbeque, and giveaways aplenty.

After the hunt, the National Anthem was sung by Payson King. There was also an emotional speech from Ed Martin as he thanked Jeff and Dana Jones before presenting them with an honorary flag that was flown on the U.S.S. Washington ship.

In response to the honor, Dana Jones said, “I don’t even know what to say. To be given such an honor when what we want most is to honor these incredible individuals and families that have given so much – I’m just speechless.”

One veteran, now studying psychology after his time serving, said, “For veterans who come home associating firearms and gunshots with danger on the battlefield, using firearms and hearing gunshots in a controlled and safe environment can have a positive effect.”

He continued, “Re-contextualizing something that is familiar but associated with fear or danger, like the sound of gunshots, can actually bring a sort of stability and comfort in a therapeutic way. This hunt is an example of that, especially given the number of disabled veterans participating who have been wounded by firearms.”

The long list of sponsors, from companies and organizations and individuals, made the operation possible, with Jeff Jones saying, “It’s almost impossible to express the amount of support we’ve received from the community and sponsors to be able to honor these brave men and women and their families.”