Annual Pow Wow set for this weekend

This was the sight during a previous Pow Wow, all will be able to see this again really soon as the Coharie Indian tribes 53rd Pow Wow begins this weekend.

The alluring dancers for the Coharie Indian tribe will soon be back in action as the 53rd Annual Pow Wow is set to take place this Friday and Saturday.

As the weekend approaches, the time draws closer for the ever popular Coharie Pow Wow. Now entering into its 53rd annual, this year is set to be the biggest yet.

Much like every year, the Pow Wow takes place after Labor Day. This year it’s set for Sept. 8-9 and, as always, will be held at the Coharie Tribal Center on 7531 US Hwy 421, N, Clinton.

Grand entry for both days are at 7 p.m. for Friday and 12 p.m. that following Saturday. The event also remains free to the public.

Tribal Administrator Greg Jacobs expressed what it means to him and the tribe to be celebrating this year.

“It’s been a long time coming but now at 53 years, we’re seeing a change, a change for the better,” Jacobs said. “Not only that but a change for equality and change for justice and that feels real good.”

“So again, it’s been a long time coming to get to this point where we can express ourselves in a native way, freely,” he added. “It’s a time when all people can be one and the public understands us and we understand others. It’s just a beautiful situation.”

American Indian Drumming and Dancing Competitions, American Indian Foods, Crafts, Artwork, Gospel Singing, FUN and just plain fun for all awaits this year. A year that even Jacobs himself said is going to be their largest one yet.

“First of all I want to say that this one is going to be the largest one we’ve ever had,” he said. “There will be more activities, more food vendors, more arts and crafts, Native American arts and crafts vendors, dancers and much more.”

“It’s a family oriented event and it’s going to express love for all mankind,” Jacobs said. “It’s going to be two days of peace on one accord. I want that to be known specifically because I preach that everywhere I go and we’re realizing that right now.”

Not only is it going to be promoting peace but Jacobs also mentioned that there’s another important aspect to the event. That being them honoring first responders, veterans and the Creator, which is the heart of the Coharie Pow Wow.

“That’s another one of the good bits that’s part of this, it’s going to be a thing of honor for our first responders,” he said. “Not only them but our veterans also, we welcome all of our veterans and all our first responders to come out and let us show them how proud we are of them for what they do.”

“Also, we’re going to be worshiping the Creator,” Jacobs added. “Everything we do, we’re going to be worshiping the Creator be it in the singing, the drumming or the dancing.”

For more information contact Coharie People Chairman Phillip Strickland at 910-580-6295, Magic Gomez at 910-260-2367 or visit their website at coharietribe.org/programs/coharie-pow-wow/

