Land transfers

West, Martha O. to Aman, Carol West, West, Martha O.

Aman, Carol Ashley, Aman, Ellis Glenn Jr., West, Martha O. to Aman, Carol Ashley, Aman, Ellis Green

Davis, Vernell to Davis, Dennis, Davis, Robert, Davis, Vernell, Grady, Glenda, Jones, Nancy

Benson, John L. AIF, Roberts, William J. by AIF to Roseboro First Baptist Church Inc.

Foss, Peggy Ann to Foss, Peggy Ann, Freeman, Jennifer Foss, Moyer, Amy Foss

Carter, Bessie, Carter, Bessie Boomer, nka Morrisey, Bessie Louise to Francisco, Isabel

Underwood, Gene, Underwood, Joy W. to Sanchez, Noe David

Skipper, Linda Price, Vlasz, Brock Allen, Vlasz, Jackie Nichole Price to Alford, Abigail Price, Bass, Donald Jackson II

HBH Farms LLC, Honeycutt, E. Wayne Mgr. to Asset Development Inc.

West, Shannon, West, William to Barnes, Jae

Shaw, Harry M., Two-Ten Investors Inc. to Six Runs One, LLC

McPhail, John F., McPhail, John F. III to Cooper, Carrie Holland

Carr, Walter Grant to Carr, Walter Grant, Copeland, Callie Grace

Hope, Lois, AIF, Hope, Lois T., Hope, Samuel J. by AIF, Hope, Samuel J. to Bryant, Minnie A.

Castillo, Aurora Rios, Castillo, Jose Dolores to Barralaga, Jose Antonio, Diaz, Hulda Abigail Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Hulda Abigail Diaz

Larouche, Heather E. Rackley, Larouche, Louis Marlin Jr., Rackley Larouche, Heather E., Rackley-Larouche, Heather E. to Larouche, Heather Brooklyn, Larouche, Heather E. Rackkley, Larouche, Louis Marlin Jr., Larouche, Louis Marlin Sr., Rackkley Larouche, Heather E., Rackkley-Larouche, Heather E.

Edwards, Patricia Anne, Watson, Patricia Anne aka to Arviri Investment Group LLC

Mayes, Kimberly Rebekah, Mayes, Tyler Matthew to Ayers, Darlene Marie, Ayers, Timothy Dean

Kersey, Jimmy Edward, Kersey, Marilyn S. to Steffens, Gregory, Steffens, Kimberly

Price, Kenneth Maynard, Price, Rebecca Butler to Price, Bobby Earl, Price, Kenneth Maynard, Price, Kenneth Michael, Price, Rebecca Butler, Price, Teresa Lane

Prestage, Joy R., Prestage, Scott J. to Powell, Melody, Powell, Nelson

Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, Zarama, Luis Rafael to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish of Newton Grove

Foster, Edward, Foster, Margie, Foster, Marjie, aka to Williams, Chistopher Lamar

Vega, Olando, Vega, Orlando, aka to Baeza, Fernandez, Martinez, Gonzalez

Alvarado, Jesus Antonio to Acosta, Kensy Alexandra Banegas, Banegas, Kensy Alexandra Acosta, Lopez, Hector Enrique Ventura, Ventura, Hector Enrique Lopez

Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B. to Warren, Joesph A. Jr., Warren, Joseph A. III, Warren, Linda B.

Torres, Claudia, Torres, Claudia Smith to Hernandez, Carlos

CMH Homes Inc. to Gray, David Hadnal, Gray, Mallory Beth

Adams, Monterrio to Harris, Cynthia

Castillo, David Arturo Gomez, Gomez, David Arturo Castillo to Castillo, Xiomara Marisol Gomez, Gomez, Xiomara Marisol Castillo

Marriage licenses

Emily Elizabeth Heberle to Tom Robert Oliver Jr.

Darwi Gabriel Garcia Bustillos to Reyna Paola Sevilla-Lopez

Kaleb Tyler Jessup to Kaley Michelle Millen

John Everette Kennion Sr. to Shonda Jean McLamb

Shiloh Emmanuel Bryant to Lina Daniela Valbuena

Blanche Gayle Jordan to Lyndall Craig Thornton

Stacy Altheo to Ben Peter Charles

Jessica Lee Britt to Andrew David Johnson