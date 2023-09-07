Land transfers
West, Martha O. to Aman, Carol West, West, Martha O.
Aman, Carol Ashley, Aman, Ellis Glenn Jr., West, Martha O. to Aman, Carol Ashley, Aman, Ellis Green
Davis, Vernell to Davis, Dennis, Davis, Robert, Davis, Vernell, Grady, Glenda, Jones, Nancy
Benson, John L. AIF, Roberts, William J. by AIF to Roseboro First Baptist Church Inc.
Foss, Peggy Ann to Foss, Peggy Ann, Freeman, Jennifer Foss, Moyer, Amy Foss
Carter, Bessie, Carter, Bessie Boomer, nka Morrisey, Bessie Louise to Francisco, Isabel
Underwood, Gene, Underwood, Joy W. to Sanchez, Noe David
Skipper, Linda Price, Vlasz, Brock Allen, Vlasz, Jackie Nichole Price to Alford, Abigail Price, Bass, Donald Jackson II
HBH Farms LLC, Honeycutt, E. Wayne Mgr. to Asset Development Inc.
West, Shannon, West, William to Barnes, Jae
Shaw, Harry M., Two-Ten Investors Inc. to Six Runs One, LLC
McPhail, John F., McPhail, John F. III to Cooper, Carrie Holland
Carr, Walter Grant to Carr, Walter Grant, Copeland, Callie Grace
Hope, Lois, AIF, Hope, Lois T., Hope, Samuel J. by AIF, Hope, Samuel J. to Bryant, Minnie A.
Castillo, Aurora Rios, Castillo, Jose Dolores to Barralaga, Jose Antonio, Diaz, Hulda Abigail Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Hulda Abigail Diaz
Larouche, Heather E. Rackley, Larouche, Louis Marlin Jr., Rackley Larouche, Heather E., Rackley-Larouche, Heather E. to Larouche, Heather Brooklyn, Larouche, Heather E. Rackkley, Larouche, Louis Marlin Jr., Larouche, Louis Marlin Sr., Rackkley Larouche, Heather E., Rackkley-Larouche, Heather E.
Edwards, Patricia Anne, Watson, Patricia Anne aka to Arviri Investment Group LLC
Mayes, Kimberly Rebekah, Mayes, Tyler Matthew to Ayers, Darlene Marie, Ayers, Timothy Dean
Kersey, Jimmy Edward, Kersey, Marilyn S. to Steffens, Gregory, Steffens, Kimberly
Price, Kenneth Maynard, Price, Rebecca Butler to Price, Bobby Earl, Price, Kenneth Maynard, Price, Kenneth Michael, Price, Rebecca Butler, Price, Teresa Lane
Prestage, Joy R., Prestage, Scott J. to Powell, Melody, Powell, Nelson
Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, Zarama, Luis Rafael to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish of Newton Grove
Foster, Edward, Foster, Margie, Foster, Marjie, aka to Williams, Chistopher Lamar
Vega, Olando, Vega, Orlando, aka to Baeza, Fernandez, Martinez, Gonzalez
Alvarado, Jesus Antonio to Acosta, Kensy Alexandra Banegas, Banegas, Kensy Alexandra Acosta, Lopez, Hector Enrique Ventura, Ventura, Hector Enrique Lopez
Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B. to Warren, Joesph A. Jr., Warren, Joseph A. III, Warren, Linda B.
Torres, Claudia, Torres, Claudia Smith to Hernandez, Carlos
CMH Homes Inc. to Gray, David Hadnal, Gray, Mallory Beth
Adams, Monterrio to Harris, Cynthia
Castillo, David Arturo Gomez, Gomez, David Arturo Castillo to Castillo, Xiomara Marisol Gomez, Gomez, Xiomara Marisol Castillo
Marriage licenses
Emily Elizabeth Heberle to Tom Robert Oliver Jr.
Darwi Gabriel Garcia Bustillos to Reyna Paola Sevilla-Lopez
Kaleb Tyler Jessup to Kaley Michelle Millen
John Everette Kennion Sr. to Shonda Jean McLamb
Shiloh Emmanuel Bryant to Lina Daniela Valbuena
Blanche Gayle Jordan to Lyndall Craig Thornton
Stacy Altheo to Ben Peter Charles
Jessica Lee Britt to Andrew David Johnson