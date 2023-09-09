Market study OK’d last year; $3M already earmarked

Summer was long targeted for the findings of a county market and salary study, an analysis for which the Sampson Board of Commissioners already earmarked $3 million for anticipated employee raises and benefits in the current 2023-24 budget. With the season waning, an update on the study’s status is coming.

Nancy Dillman, Human Resources director for Sampson County, will give an update on the status of the ongoing market/salary study during the county board’s meeting this Monday, Sept. 11, set for 6 p.m. in the County Auditorium at the County Complex.

In November 2022, the county authorized the completion of a $50,000 comprehensive market study to evaluate compensation for all employees. When initiated, county officials said the study was expected to be available in the late May/June timeframe, an estimated timetable that has since been pushed back a couple times.

In January 2022, County Manager Ed Causey said the county closed much of the monetary gap regarding salaries. Subsequently, no COLAs or raises were initially granted in the Spring 2022 budget. During that same time, surrounding counties implemented numerous salary adjustments, exacerbating pay gap concerns in Sampson.

In December 2022, the Board of Commissioners approved an additional 2.5% pay increase for all employees, which took effect in January 2023, as well as approved offering hiring bonus for several “hard-to-fill” positions in a number of departments in an effort to recruit candidates to vacancies.

No cost of living adjustments or pay increases were included in the 2023-24 budget. However, in May, while the market study loomed, temporary targeted raises were approved for Sampson County Sheriff’s personnel — more than 70 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center in all — addressing what county officials said were ongoing “grave concerns” regarding vacancies in the department. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton called the move “a big step in the right direction.”

“It is the intent of the Board of Commissioners to promptly implement study findings when received, reviewed, and approved. At the same time, we acknowledge that the Sheriff’s Department and Detention have been particularly hard hit with vacancies,” Causey said at the time. “Salary disparities are a significant part of the recruitment challenges.”

The proposal affected 71 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and 42 positions in the Detention Center, the estimated annual cost of the proposal, including fringes, amounting to $518,186. The move was passed unanimously by the c0unty board.

“This effort can be effective,” Causey said of targeted raises. “At the same time, this kind of effort could lead to misunderstanding if everyone involved does not understand that the effort is temporary and intended to address a specific challenge. The sheriff has had grave concerns for his entire department for a considerable period of time. He has expressed concern that he needed to tackle the salaries of his entire department. We respect that view.”

County employee pay was a hot-button topic of discussion in 2022, as it has been in many other years. Thornton has remained outspoken with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what he deemed low compensation issues that aren’t competitive with other counties, which he said has led to staff shortages.

“The sheriff has shared on numerous occasions via a multitude of social media posts that he is unable to recruit and retain enough road deputies and detention officers to maintain the safety of the citizens of Sampson County,” the county said in a statement this past spring prior to the temporary raises. “His posts indicate that pay is the only issue because surrounding counties and municipalities offer higher salaries. This proposal addresses this presumed disparity based on the ongoing vacancies in the Sheriff’s Department and the Detention Center, and replaces already approved signing bonuses currently in effect.”

County government leaders said the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Health Department, EMS and others are short-staffed. They said they have sought to bump pay to meet with market demand, as well as aid in inflation and higher cost of living, but say the problem goes beyond compensation, which they said is just one factor in an increasingly difficult hiring process being experienced here and elsewhere.

In July 2021, the board approved a 5% raise for all employees. There was also a bump in moving some employees along the pay scale, at a cost of $500,000. In December 2021, a 2.1% bonus was approved for all employees working as of June 30, 2021. In January 2022, an additional 5% pay increase was approved for all employees. Detention Center employees also received a 5% pay raise in that timeframe, all in an effort to meet the market. Then the raises in December 2022 were implemented.

Causey said any other disparities were expected to be addressed by the market study.

“From the county’s perspective,” he said, “the market study is intended to create fairness for everyone.”

