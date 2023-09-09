Enrollment underway for program developed to grow assets

SAMPSON COUNTY — With the aim of increasing economic development in the county, the Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCCVB) developed the Capital Grant Program to grow tourism assets.

Open enrollment for those grants is currently underway. The Capital Grant Program (CGP) was developed to stimulate economic growth by supporting non-profit visitor attractions in Sampson County.

The program allows the SCCVB to award capital grant funding to organizations whose projects are designed or developed to attract visitors to Sampson County. The program allows eligible organizations to receive funding for the development of new visitor attractions or to organizations that are working to enhance or restore existing structures and other projects whose primary mission is to serve visitors to Sampson County.

“Primary consideration will be given to those projects that have the greatest potential for positive economic impact for tourism within the County,” Sheila Barefoot, executive director of the Sampson County CVB, said. “Highest priority will be given to those projects which are more likely to promote and generate travel from outside Sampson County and that lead to overnight stays among our local lodging establishments.”

Organizations that may apply for CGP funding include any legally chartered 501-(c3) non-profit Sampson County organization or chartered municipality representing a visitor attraction, which includes tourism promotion among its major activities.

Capital Grant Funds may be granted for projects such as new brick and mortar construction, maintenance and preservation of historic attractions, cultural and historical acquisitions, conservation of artifacts, or other infrastructure that improves the CVB’s ability to promote tourism and that assists in attracting visitors to Sampson County.

Documentation of legal status, tax exemption, federal identification number, budget, and organizational purpose are required with all applications. The organization applying for funds must show that they own the property, and it is not leased by the organization. If an organization making a request does not own the land or the structure to be preserved or built on a site, the organization may provide properly executed documents that state the organization has a permanent easement for the site, including ingress and egress.

Capital Grant applicants must have written approval or a formal resolution of the governing board, relevant municipal government endorsement, and a list providing other contributions to the project. Before an organization can apply for a Capital Grant, they must have a projected budget outline prepared and a business plan for securing funding if not already in place.

The SCCVB CGP will use a matching grant formula whereby organizations may be awarded one grant dollar for each dollar spent by the organization, up to $50,000 per project. That figure being the cap per organization. Once this amount has been distributed to an organization, it must sit out of the grant application process for a period of three years from the date of final funding from the CVB.

In addition, multiple non-profits may not apply to receive funding for the same project.

It is anticipated that typical grant awards may average between $5,000 and $10,000. Due to the potential number of grant applications that may be received annually, the full amount of an organization’s grant request may not be awarded.

“I get excited about the ways we are helping support our county in each project,” Barefoot said. “The CVB has contributed to the Sampson County History Museum, the Sampson Arts Council, the Sampson Community College and the Mountains to Sea Trail.”

The Sampson County CVB Capital Grant Committee processes Capital Grant Applications four times per fiscal year (January, April, July, and October) or until such time that the annual allocation is exhausted. Applications may be submitted as follows:

• First cycle (Dec. 1 — Dec. 31) Must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31 for consideration during the 1st cycle in January.

• Second cycle (March 1 — March 31) Must be postmarked no later than March 31 for consideration during the 2nd cycle in April.

• Third cycle (June 1 — June 30) Must be postmarked no later than June 30 for consideration during the 3rd cycle in July.

• Fourth cycle (Sept. 1 – Sept. 30) Must be postmarked no later than Sept. 30 for consideration during the 4th cycle in September.

Funding for the SCCVB CGP is provided through room occupancy taxes that are collected by Sampson County’s lodging establishments, which are generated because of overnight lodging by visitors to Sampson County. The SCCVB will allocate 33% of all room occupancy taxes collected to the CGP on an annual basis.

The Sampson County CVB was approved and enacted to be a public authority established through legislation by the General Assembly of the State of North Carolina and adopted, approved, and enacted by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners with the purpose of promoting the development of travel and tourism related activities in Sampson County.

For more information or details about the SCCVB CGP or to receive grant guidelines and application, visit the CVB website at www.visitsampsonnc.com/capital-grant-program-application-open-enrollment/, or contact Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or via email at [email protected].

The Sampson County CVB’s offices are located inside the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

