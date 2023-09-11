A move to name a five-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Sampson County in honor of a man who worked toward the betterment of his community, county and state is gaining steam, with support swelling from local leaders and his son speaking to the merits of such a move.

The family of former Representative Larry M. Bell Sr. previously submitted an application requesting that the North Carolina Board of Transportation name a portion of I-40, from mile marker 352 to 357, in honor of Bell. The application requires a resolution of support, whose Board of Commissioners offered that last month, with the City Council following suit last week.

Larry Bell Jr. of Winston-Salem wrote a letter of support for his father, Larry Bell Sr., to Mayor Lew Starling and the Clinton City Council, saying the matter “holds immense significance” for the family and he felt for the residents of Clinton and Sampson County.

“As a former member of this community, I believe it is time to recognize the exceptional service and dedication of former Representative Larry M. Bell, and I kindly request your support in honoring his legacy,” Larry Bell Jr. stated.

The elder Bell worked for the betterment of Sampson County as an educator, superintendent, county commissioner, and member of the North Carolina House of Representatives. He worked 36 years as an educator, with his last six years serving as the first African American superintendent in Sampson County. He also served for 10 years as county commissioner in District 5 and and was in the North Carolina House of Representatives for 18 years.

“These are just some of the highlights of his unwavering commitment to the residents of the county,” the younger Bell stated. “Representative Larry M. Bell devoted his life to public service, tirelessly working for the betterment of our county and its citizens.”

County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution at its August meeting after Commissioner Lethia Lee read the resolution into the record. She asked those in attendance to stand in honor of Bell, as she read it, listing each of the roles in which he served to improve the lives of constituents.

“In each of these roles, Bell worked tirelessly for the betterment of Sampson County and its citizens,” the resolution supporting the naming reads.

“In light of Representative Bell’s tremendous achievements and his deep connection to Sampson County,” Bell Jr. said, “I propose that a fitting tribute would be to name 5 miles of Interstate 40, from mile marker 352 to 357, in his honor.”

An application filed with NCDOT by Bell Jr. is in the next phase of the process, he said.

“This gesture would not only serve as a lasting reminder of his remarkable service but also as an inspiration for future generations to follow in his footsteps,” said the younger Bell, requesting that the Council assist in the efforts in seeing the naming of approximately 5 miles of Interstate 40 as Representative Larry M. Bell Highway. “This gesture would pay homage to his dedicated service and the impact he made in our community, ensuring that his name remains etched in the history of our county and state.”

“Together, let us embark on this endeavor to honor the legacy of a remarkable statesman and serve as a testament to the power of dedication and public service.”

