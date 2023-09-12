New sign part of continuing branding initiative

As part of a branding initiative dating back to 2014, a new Clinton City gateway sign was completed late last month. The town slogan, “The perfect place to call home,” is featured on the sign, with the structure functioning as another “Welcome to Clinton” for those headed into town from the Highway 24 corridor.

This adds even more branding and promotion, in tandem with an even heartier welcome, with Clinton City Manager J.P. Duncan saying, “Even though it has taken time, we are pleased to be able to have the Hwy 24 gateway sign completed, and appreciate Sampson Community College allowing us to place our first newly branded gateway sign on the western edge of their property.”

Having realized back in 2014, like many other cities, the serious effort and creativity required to enrich and continue improving a community and economy, there was a concerted effort by those involved to put in the work necessary to come up with these projects and ideas.

“One of our favorite phrases used among Clinton Main Street Program volunteers, partners, and staff is ‘Partnerships Make Great Things Happen,’” said Mary M. Rose, Planning and Community Development Director/Main Street Director.

She emphasized this notion of working together to actually make these projects a reality.

Behind the initiative was an effort to nail down Clinton’s identity, looking at its roots and growing small-business market such that a brand could be more solidly established. As a critical component for the city’s economic vitality, promotion could be more concise, direct, and ideally more effective, with a brand and an emphasis on the building up of downtown.

The branding initiative that came to life in 2014 included working with a variety of citizens from different backgrounds and walks of life to find the identity Clinton could comfortably market.

The revelation was that agriculture was a vital facet of the county’s identity, functioning as the most significant and most consistent economic driver in the community at large. From these interactions, diving deep to make sure the brand of Clinton and Sampson County fit the people and place it represents, it became clear that the overriding opinion was that the city could be described by its citizens as “The perfect place to call home.”

Having completed phase III of a downtown revitalization project with the installment of the Capstone piece of the project, the “Milling Around” public art piece, the city was poised to take a leap in the pedigree of its branding and identity.

Clinton was recognized in 2015 with an NC Main Street Award for Best Branding at the NC Main Street Conference in Goldsboro, inherently leading to even more investment in developing Clinton branding.

A “healthy living” grant was acquired from the state by the City Planning Department, which provided the opportunity to start with the installment of signage throughout the city. These way-finders chart a course around city corridors in Clinton, and soon facility signs, like those in front of city hall or the police department, for example.

This continued to grow, as the Planning Department also had the ability to help install or refurbish signs around parks and other government entities with facility signs. “We look forward to continuous strengthening of existing partnerships and forming of new partnerships to create and support economic vitality within our community,” said Rose.

The focus on signage as branding, as it evolved, was then bolstered and diversified with the development of a coalition to add more public art to Clinton, given the positive responses to the Milling Around art piece — this connected city and county entities.

“With our partnership, which developed from our 2018 Clinton Economic Development Plan, which connected the Sampson Community College Foundation, Sampson Arts Council, and City of Clinton to create our community’s first rotating public art installation on the SCC campus on the Sampson East Park adjacent to Highway 24 as a way to exhibit the vibrancy art can add to a community on one of our major gateways,” said Rose, emphasizing this teamwork aspect of the success.

Following the installation of the public art piece “Waterdrop,” on the campus of Sampson Community College, the sign is an addition one sees before passing the sculpture on the way into town from Highway 24.