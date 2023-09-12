A close-up look at some of the completed portion of the brick pathway that leads visitors on the Roseboro Heritage Trail.

Sampson County will have a fresh way to experience the history of Roseboro starting this weekend, thanks to the completion of the new portion of the Heritage Trail.

To celebrate the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Roseboro Heritage Trail will be held on this Sunday, Sept. 17, in downtown Roseboro.

This portion of the trail takes visitors to several different historical sites in Roseboro, is 1.2 miles, and co-locates with the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST). One of the many features is the brick pathway, filled with engraved bricks highlighting individuals, groups and events significant to Roseboro.

The ribbon-cutting event begins at 4:30 p.m. and takes place at 100 E. Railroad St. Music and light refreshments will also be available at the event. For those interested in purchasing an engraved brick to add to the pathway, they will be offered at half price on the day of the event and available at the Friends of the MST table.

As the event is hosted by Friends of the MST and the Town of Roseboro, Ben Jones, Coastal Crescent project manager with the Friends of the MST, will a guest speaker. Additional speakers include Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler, former Roseboro Mayor Roland Hall and Roseboro native Ruby Potter.

Afterward, attendees can join a guided hike along the trail. To get an in-depth look of the trail and the historical pieces it features, information can be found on the town’s website, www.roseboronc.com. A brochure for trail can be found their under the Parks and Recreations tab.

The non-profit Friends of the MST brings together communities and volunteers to build, maintain, and advocate for an enduring footpath connecting North Carolina’s natural, historic, and cultural treasures and to ensure that all people feel welcome on the trail. The MST crosses North Carolina from Clingmans Dome in the Smokies to Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks.

For more information about the trail, visit mountainstoseatrail.org.

