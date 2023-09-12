In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sampson Community College is partnering with the Clinton Police Department for a community “Viva Vikings Celebration” on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sampson East Park.

More than 20 Hispanic-owned organizations and businesses will be in attendance, in addition to local food trucks and the Consulate of Mexico. A friendly soccer tournament will also take place for those interested in participating.

“Twenty years ago, when I was a student here at the college, Dr. Marvin Rondon put on a similar event,” Jose Garcia, bilingual recruiter at SCC and one of the organizers behind the event, said. “Now, decades later, I’m able to help do the same thing for students at SCC, through a partnership with the Clinton Police Department. It will be a great time.”