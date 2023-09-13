Arts Council to host membership drive

The Sampson Arts Council will be having its 2023 “Show Up for the Arts” membership drive this Thursday, Sept. 14.

This family-friendly event will be an opportunity for community members to learn about the Sampson Arts Council and the programs and events in store for the upcoming year. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. the Victor R. Small House at 709 College St. will feature art, live music, food trucks, drinks, and children’s art activities to boot.

As a membership drive, this event aims to see more of the public join the group or renew a membership. This comes as the Council celebrates its 50th anniversary and looks forward to many more years of ensuring art remains an essential piece of life in Sampson.

In making sure the event includes plenty of art in various forms, there will be live bluegrass performed by Spencer Mobley and Jeff Huffman, along with free children’s artistic activities.

There will be an opportunity to tour the pottery studio to learn about upcoming classes. In addition to seeing the pottery studio, the ‘Art in the Small House Gallery’ will still be featuring the “50 works for 50 years” exhibit as a visceral example of the work the Arts Council does.

With dinner and drinks available to purchase, coming from food trucks such as Flash BBQ, R&R Brewing, and Simply Delicious Concessions, there will also be a $10 food voucher for each of the first 25 people to join or renew their membership to the council at the event.

In addition to the food voucher opportunity, the Sampson Arts Council also has a list of prizes to be given away in a drawing for those who sign up or renew their membership by October 31.

The prizes include a two-night stay at The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort, St. Simons Island, Georgia, and a number of various $50 gift cards and discounts. Among the individual $50 gift cards in the drawing are to Matthews Gifts, Mi Finca, and Alfredo’s. There will also be $50 off prizes, one of which goes towards a Sampson Arts Council class/workshop, with the other going towards the purchase of SAC gallery artwork. Other potential prizes for the drawing include a Gift bag from Grace Ho Fine Art with a $50 value, a pottery vase by Spencer Manning, and even a large pizza from Pizza Inn.

Visit www.sampsonarts.net for more info or call 910-596-2533.