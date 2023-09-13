Police dial in on motorists, school zones

As school gets into full swing, the awareness of buses stopping, kids crossing streets, and school speed zones can begin to fade into the day-to-day and disappear.

Kids getting off the bus may not have to cross the street, and that might make it frustrating or inconvenient to stop and wait for the go-ahead to continue about the roadway.

This is something that the Clinton Police Department plans to stay quite vigilant about, as officers will continue to be patrolling school zones, on the lookout for drivers who refuse to stop for buses or speed through the warning signs without slowing down.

It’s not a huge ask, as Clinton’s Assistant Chief of Police, Adrian Mathews, said, “Safety is always paramount. It makes a difference for the kids and parents not to have to worry about something going wrong while taking the kids to school.”

He continued, “Buses and really any transportation to and from the school have to be respected – We just want drivers to be aware when they’re going through those areas,” reminding the public that it doesn’t take much and makes a huge difference.

“We have some schools such as Sunset Avenue School, which is a prime example, where kids could be, and frequently are, walking across the street to get to school,” Mathews said.

It is, of course, a two-way street, and the Police Department also wants to be sure kids are looking both ways and not looking down on their phones when crossing the street or getting off the bus.

“We just need to make sure drivers have the reminder that this is a bigger deal than you might think, and it’s not hard to follow. There’s a reason for the arm that pops out when the bus stops,” said Mathews.

He continued, “It’s something we just need to make sure everyone is on the same page about following the laws for vehicles around kids, so that way we can keep kids safe and keep drivers out of bad situations at the same time.”