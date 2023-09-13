Potential plans weeks away; Jail leader says staffing at ‘code red’

A salary study in Sampson County has hit snags that has delayed the timeline for county leaders to consider options to bring employee compensation in line with the market. The issue was discussed Monday at the regular monthly meeting of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which was given a hopeful timeline of the next few weeks to have results in-house that can then be used to formulate potential plans of action.

“We are closer than we have been,” said Human Resources director Nancy Dillman, who gave an update to the board. “This has been quite the adventure. Right now, I’m going through the final data that has been submitted back to us to make sure we plugged everybody in where they need to be. While we’re working on the market study, all our other work has to continue in HR.”

From January through the end of August, Dillman said there have been 388 “new hires or people leaving or re-classifications or movement within” the county.

“And all of that is time-consuming,” she remarked. “We are not dragging our feet with the market study, but we are keeping the job going as well. I am working on it now and should send it back out by the end of the week. They’re saying they should have something back for us within about two weeks — the proposals that we can then decide how to move forward and what we can afford to do.”

Dillman said the once the budget was approved — and $3 million earmarked for anticipated raises — HR began working in earnest on the necessary data needed for the market study. That data has been a back-and-forth to ensure the spreadsheet is updated as jobs are reclassified, people are moved and other job descriptions change.

“We got into working on it, and then we were further delayed — it took a lot of time and effort on the part of my staff to respond to the current lawsuit going on,” said Dillman. “That’s not an excuse. It’s just a fact. We had to pull records, make copies of records, and it was very time-consuming for me and the other members of our staff. That further delayed us. The timing of it was very unfortunate. We are getting there sooner than later. I’m optimistic to be able to bring you several plans to look at to decide how you’d like to move forward and what we can do with the money that you have set aside for this endeavor.

“Not what I wanted to tell you, but that’s where you are,” said Dillman.

Commissioner Allen McLamb asked about the timeline, specifically the two-week target. Dillman offered clarification.

“It’s not two weeks until we’re able to pull the trigger on something,” she noted, “but two weeks until we have the clean data that we can start having the conversation as to where you want to go and what you want to do.”

Summer was long targeted for the findings of a county market and salary study, an analysis for which county commissioners already earmarked $3 million for anticipated employee raises and benefits in the current 2023-24 budget.

In November 2022, the county authorized the completion of a $50,000 comprehensive market study to evaluate compensation for all employees. When initiated, county officials said the study was expected to be available in the late May/June timeframe, an estimated timetable that has since been pushed back a couple times.

“People are asking about a pay study and it just seems like it’s been (dragged) out a little longer than what I anticipated, I guess, as far as looking after the folks in the county,” McLamb said to Dillman, expressing his appreciation for her work. “I’m ready to get it done, I’ll be honest with you. I know you are. You’re ready to put it behind you.”

Dillman said it’s been a “labor-intensive” process, one that has involved going back and forth and attempting to hit “moving targets.”

“We are constantly moving people, and that’s moved our target on what we’re working with,” said Dillman. “It has taken longer than I anticipated, and they anticipated. It’s unfortunate. I’m just hoping we get good results … so that everyone will be pleased.”

McLamb raised concerns on whether the delayed timeline also negatively impacted the timeliness of the numbers.

“Are we still current?”

“Real-time data, yes sir,” Dillman replied.

Board chairman Jerol Kivett asked Dillman to give county leaders an idea of how much time was being spent to conduct duties that were aside from the everyday tasks, which he said included the data culling for the market study and the ongoing lawsuit.

“Your normal workload does not include the data information that you’re having to get on this pay study; it also doesn’t include the lawsuit data you’re having to correlate for that,” said Kivett. “Can you give us some idea of how much of your time goes to each one of these?”

“Within the last six months, I dare say 50% of my time has been in response to the lawsuit —in pulling the data, verifying the data, responding to it,” Dillman stated. “And then, probably 25% on getting this (market study) done while I keep everything else running with my staff. These are two big things that came at us at the same time on top of what we’re already doing. Those aren’t excuses. It’s just a different work environment right now.”

The County of Sampson has already expended $100,000 and allocated an additional $100,000 in the current 2023-24 budget to defend against the lawsuit filed at the beginning of 2022 by more than 30 current and former Sampson County Sheriff’s Office employees, who have alleged they were not properly compensated by the county as required by law.

The lawsuit, filed by 34 current and former Sheriff’s Office employees, maintains that pay was withheld “in an amount in excess of $25,000.” The complaint and demand for jury trial filed in February 2022 cites federal law and Sampson County’s Personnel Resolution as it pertains to overtime pay, with the named employees maintaining they were shortchanged by the county in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The FLSA established limit for law enforcement officers is 171 hours during a 28-day period. Any hours worked over 171 hours during that four-week period would qualify as overtime “and plaintiffs would be paid or granted compensatory time at 1.5 times their hourly rate for their overtime work,” the complaint notes. At the end of each 28-day period, plaintiffs submit their timesheets to the defendant — the County of Sampson — and payments would be issued by the county based on the information properly reported in the submitted timesheets.

“Defendant has not paid Plaintiffs for hours worked between 160 and 171 hours in a 28 day pay cycle,” the complaint alleges. “Defendant has altered Plaintiffs’ timesheets by deleting hours recorded by Plaintiffs for work performed between 160 and 171 hours in a 28 day pay cycle.”

Other board members thanked Dillman and asked for patience from employees.

“I know it’s not an easy thing to do,” said Commissioner Lethia Lee of the pay study. “It’s tedious and everybody’s waiting for something. You’re going to get something and it’s going to be worth the wait. So just hold your horses until it’s time. Give her a chance to do what she’s doing and then we’ll have questions on what we think is good and what we think is bad.”

“It’s not easy to add all those responsibilities,” said Vice chairwoman Sue Lee, who also thanked Dillman.

In January 2022, County Manager Ed Causey said the county closed much of the monetary gap regarding salaries. Subsequently, no COLAs or raises were initially granted in the Spring 2022 budget. During that same time, surrounding counties implemented numerous salary adjustments, exacerbating pay gap concerns in Sampson. In December 2022, the Board of Commissioners approved an additional 2.5% pay increase for all employees, which took effect in January 2023, as well as approved offering hiring bonus for several “hard-to-fill” positions in a number of departments in an effort to recruit candidates to vacancies.

“It’s not like we’ve been sitting still just waiting. We’ve made some moves,” said Kivett, pointing to the raises and the $3 million that has been set aside. That money is from a rainy day fund, not just money that have been “squirreled away,” he noted.

In July 2021, the board approved a 5% raise for all employees. There was also a bump in moving some employees along the pay scale, at a cost of $500,000. In December 2021, a 2.1% bonus was approved for all employees working as of June 30, 2021. In January 2022, an additional 5% pay increase was approved for all employees. Detention Center employees also received a 5% pay raise in that timeframe, all in an effort to meet the market. Then the raises in December 2022 were implemented.

No cost of living adjustments or pay increases were included in the 2023-24 budget. However, in May, while the market study loomed, temporary targeted raises were approved for Sampson County Sheriff’s personnel — more than 70 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center in all — addressing what county officials said were ongoing “grave concerns” regarding vacancies in the department. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton called the move “a big step in the right direction.”

The proposal affected 71 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and 42 positions in the Detention Center, the estimated annual cost of the proposal, including fringes, amounting to $518,186. The move was passed unanimously by the c0unty board.

Thornton has been outspoken with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what he deemed low compensation issues that aren’t competitive with other counties, which he said has led to staff shortages.

County government leaders said the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Health Department, EMS and others are short-staffed. They said they have sought to bump pay to meet with market demand, as well as aid in inflation and higher cost of living, but say the problem goes beyond compensation, which they said is just one factor in an increasingly difficult hiring process being experienced here and elsewhere.

At Monday’s meeting, Kivett asked whether other counties had been forthcoming with Dillman on information as it relates to their respective salaries.

Dillman said the salary study dictated that Sampson select 10 comparable counties, as well as municipalities. Responses were received from nearly everybody. Labor markets are also analyzed, and that includes both salaries and benefits, along with pay practices for extra services, Dillman noted.

“It’s comprehensive,” she said. “It’s not just hourly rate, but it’s looking at how we compare with our surrounding counties. And that’s the folks we normally deal with — Duplin, Harnett, Johnston, Bladen and Cumberland — the people that we lose and trade employees with. We have nine that have responded, so we should have good data.”

Not only will Sampson’s numbers change, Kivett offered, so will the figures in those other counties, making the task even more difficult.

“It’s forever changing,” he remarked. “I’ve got a feeling that’s the way it’s going to be for some time. This inflation we’re experiencing, property values have gone up but so have labor values. And, of course, the other thing is trying to find people to work. It’s a moving target.”

“We’re all competing for the same skillsets,” said Dillman, “and that’s driving a lot of shortages. There are only so many people with certain credentials to go around, and I’m afraid it’s going to be that way for the foreseeable future.”

Dillman said there are 18 vacancies at Sampson DSS right now, and she speaks to DSS director Lynn Field every day in attempting to “be creative” in how qualified personnel can be best utilized to get the job done. That is being seen in many departments.

During the public comment section at the tail end of Monday’s meeting, Sampson County Jail Administrator Frederick Hayes expounded on the issue of staff shortages, especially as it pertains to the Detention Center.

“I feel like we’re in code red when it comes to Detention staffing,” said Hayes, who listed the handful of employees he’s losing just over the coming weeks. “That puts me at 16 vacancies.”

He said a few others are on leave and another out with a medical issue, which only compounds an already extreme understaffing problem.

“I’m having to juggle 46 staff members, with 23 being out,” said Hayes. “That’s 50% of my staff. And when I ask them why they’re leaving, it has got to do with salary. It doesn’t have to do with poor management or jail management. The reason I say that is because I’m the reigning North Carolina Jail Administrator of the Year. I can’t say that it’s my management.

“I understand that we’re waiting on this pay study,” Hayes continued. “The sheriff did not ask me to do this. I do this because it’s my heart. My heart is for the people of Sampson County; my heart is for my employees. I have three staff members who got assaulted today.”

Had those injuries been severe enough to keep those staff members out, the problem gets even worse, said Hayes.

“I come to the board to plead — yeah, we’ve got this pay study, but something needs to be done,” he implored. “We’re at code red. It’s urgent.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.