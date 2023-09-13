D.A. hopes for ‘closure’ for Cunningham family eight years later after shooting

Back in 2015: The property at the corner of West Morisey Boulevard and Stetson Street was the site of a shooting that claimed the life of Benjamin Cunningham. Cunningham’s family gathered outside the home accepting condolences from numerous passers-by in the hours and days after the shooting, which rocked the community. A suspect will now serve more than two decades in the murder.

A Clinton murder case that ended in a mistrial back in 2019 was retried in Sampson County Superior Court, starting this week and concluding Tuesday with the sentencing of a man convicted in the 2015 shooting death of a beloved local resident.

On Tuesday in Sampson County Superior Court, a jury found Scileek Phuqwan Washington, 27, guilty of second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of Benjamin Cunningham, who was killed outside his West Morisey Boulevard residence in September 2015.

Presiding Judge L. Lamont Wiggins sentenced Washington to a minimum of 21 years (252 months) and a maximum of 26 years, 3 months (315 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. District Attorney Ernie Lee gave a summation of the case’s resolution Wednesday in a press release sent to media outlets.

The trial began on Sept. 5 and the state’s evidence showed that on the evening of Sept. 16, 2015, Scileek Washington was a passenger in a car with three other people who went to Cunningham’s home. As Cunningham was talking to one of the other occupants of the car, Washington got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at Cunningham.

“After a short tussle around the car, Washington shot Cunningham in the chest before he got back in the car and left,” Lee said in the release. Cunningham died of the gunshot wound to the chest.

The Clinton Police Department investigated the homicide. Washington, a teenager at the time, was taken into custody nearly two weeks later and held without privilege of bond.

The case was first tried from March 11-19, 2019 and ended in a mistrial with the jury at that time unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

In 2019, the case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Barnes and Arneatha Gillis, who is now a special deputy Attorney General with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office in Raleigh.

During last week’s trial, the state was represented again by Barnes and fellow ADA Robert Thigpen. The defendant was represented by Attorney Walter Webster of Goldsboro.

“This office is committed to prosecuting violent criminals,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a prepared statement. “Mr. Cunningham was loved by his family and the loss of his life affects them deeply.”

Benjamin Cunningham was a man who went to church, sang in the choir and encouraged his kids to get a higher education and make something great of themselves, his only son Michael Cunningham told The Independent following his father’s untimely death.

Ben Cunningham was a product of the Clinton City School System, where he excelled academically as well as athletically. He was a man of faith and a member of Saint Paul Church of Christ. In a touching tribute to her father, Deidra Cunningham shortly after her father’s death eight years ago, called him “a man of true faith, (who) loved God with all his heart.”

Along with Deidra and twin brother Michael, Ben had a younger daughter Dimond.

“He cherished his three children with an unconditional love that was exuded through his conversation and actions,” Deidra wrote in the days following her father’s death. “He was a family man — this was also inclusive of the community at large. As often as I can remember, my father would greet every individual and treat others with love and respect. He was the epitome of the golden rule.”

He would also use his cooking skills to serve his church and the community he loved.

“He became well known within the community for his culinary skills, lending his services for catering events, homeless shelters, and family gatherings,” his daughter said.

Michael Cunningham would regular visit his father at the West Morisey Boulevard home in Clinton where Ben had been staying with his brother Jerry since their mother passed in 2013. He was visiting again on that fateful evening — “making my usual rounds,” he said — when his 56-year-old father was suddenly struck down by a gunshot while in his front yard.

“I was here all of 10 minutes,” said Michael during an interview with The Independent less than a day removed from his father’s death. “He was getting dressed for church. We chatted for a while and then went outside.”

Another man who regularly mowed the lawn was at the house at the time and needed gas for the mower, so Michael went under the carport to retrieve some, his vision of the yard concealed for a moment. He saw the man trying to crank up the mower, but did not see his father. Simultaneously, a loud noise rang out.

When he ran around the side of the house, he saw his father on the ground and a vehicle speeding away. It was approximately 7:15 p.m. Sept. 16, 2015 when police and EMS responded to a 911 call from Michael Cunningham. As emergency responders were en route, Michael talked with his dad, who had just put on his church clothes to go to Saint Pauls Church of Christ.

Police arrived in minutes, followed by EMS personnel minutes after that. Emergency responders tried to revive the elder Cunningham for nearly half an hour before he was pronounced dead. Michael saw his father take his last breath.

“Every day when I would get off from work I would come here and we would sit and watch TV and talk about life,” Michael told The Independent. “He was a good guy. He encouraged his kids to get their education, he cooked for the church and he sang in the male choir. I think if (the shooting) hadn’t happened he would have tried to get me to go to church.”

He would cook dinner or take the kids to The Hungry Farmer and have discussions with them. Many of those talks were between father and son, including the night Ben’s life was cut short.

“He was a really active parent,” Michael attested. “He always encouraged me to go to church, stay out of trouble and make something great out of myself.”

Back in 2015, standing near the spot where he shared the final moment with his father, Michael said he took solace in the fact that he was able to share a last moment with his dad.

“I was shaken up all night. I broke down last night and again this morning,” the younger Cunningham said then. “At least we had a good conversation and I told him I loved him.”

Lee thanked Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis and his department, to include and Deputy Matt Bland, formerly of the Clinton Police Department, for their work in the case.

“These cases are always difficult and challenging for the victim’s family, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office and I appreciate the diligence of Chief Davis and the Clinton Police Department in their investigation,” Lee stated. “This verdict also finally provides some degree of closure for the victim’s family.”

