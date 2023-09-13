An engaging and educational tour of four Sampson County beef farms will take place at the end of the month.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Sampson County Extension Center, located on Hwy 421 South. Participants will provide their own transportation to each stop. Farms visited will be Triple M Beef (the Matthis Family), C&C Farms (Jammie and Kim Piercy), and Wilders Wagyu (Reid and Jaclyn Smith). At each stop, farm owners/managers will give an overview of the operation and discuss management considerations for the farm.

At Triple M we will see their heifer barn and the continuous pipe penning they have installed. While there, Brian Parrish, livestock agent for Harnett County, will discuss heifer. We will then travel to C&C, where Jammie will show how he has centrally locate his working facility to serve multiple herds/pastures. Randy Wood, Extension Director for Scotland County, will discuss overseeding pastures while at C&C. We will then travel to Wilders to view the farm and sale offering for their upcoming production sale.

A sponsored lunch will be provided at the final stop with guest speaker Dr. Andrew Griffith presenting a market outlook for beef cattle.

The event is free to attend but registration is required. Call our office at 910-592-7161 to register by 5 p.m. Sept. 29.