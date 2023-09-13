Harvest time has arrived here in Sampson County. Tobacco is in the barn or will be shortly and corn is being picked across the county. From what I have observed so far, and judging from the number of yield contest entries, it has been a good year for corn. Thankfully Idalia was not too damaging to the crops that are still in the field and delivered some rainfall where it was needed. Now that the rain has gone away and corn has dried once again, harvest is back in full swing. Here are some things to keep in mind as harvest sets in.

Ultimately the grain is what makes the money; whether this grain is going to a local market to feed animals or going into the international market and being shipped overseas. Taking the time to ensure your harvester is well maintained and calibrated helps to catch the grain as it passes through the machine instead of blowing it out the back and onto the ground. The more grain that can be put into the hopper will result in more grain going to market and ultimately more money in your pocket. Taking some time to check behind the harvester to see how much grain is on the ground and adjusting if needed can be well worth the time it takes to do so.

One thing that everyone needs to be mindful of is equipment on the roads. As harvest kicks into gear there will be all types of machinery on the roadways moving from field to field and along with the combine and the tractors with grain carts, there are trucks loaded with grain entering the road from the field. As everyone goes out on the roads, be mindful that there may be equipment where you aren’t used to seeing it and please be patient when behind slow-moving equipment. Farmers, in general, will not be traveling far and if possible, they will pull over to let traffic go past. Be patient and play it safe with farm equipment. This ensures that everyone on the roadway will make it home at the end of the day.

Zachary Parker is a Field Crops Agent at the Sampson County Extension Office. He can be reached at 910-592-7161.