Sampson switches planned in coming weeks

Several Sampson County intersections are planned to become all-way stops over the next several weeks, just the most recent conversions as transportation officials attempt to curb wrecks before they can happen.

The following intersections, with the scheduled dates, are set to become all-way stops:

• U.S. 13 at Autry Mill Road on Sept. 13

• Roanoke Road/ Wash McLamb Road at JB Wilson Road/ Strawpond School Road on Sept. 19

• Reedsford Road at Beaman Woods Road on Sept. 26

• U.S. 13 at Easy Street/Wash McLamb Road on Oct. 3

The N.C. Department of Transportation recommends an all-way stop only after a thorough evaluation of the intersection, including an analysis of the traffic volumes, crash history, sight distance and a field investigation.

The locations were chosen to become all-way stops based on a safety review that included crash data and traffic patterns, according to state transportation officials. All-way stops are said to be an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

As part of the conversion, crews will install pavement markings and stop signs on those dates. Drivers should use caution while crews are in the area.

These will be just the most recent all-way stops to come to happen in Sampson, which saw other intersections converted earlier this year, in May and June. Those conversions happened on N.C. 55, at both Warren Mill Road and Green Path Road; on N.C. 242, at both Harnett Church Road and High House Road; and at Bearskin Road and Zoar Church Road.

Citing previous studies, NCDOT officials said converting intersections into all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77%.

On its website, the NCDOT touts the benefits of all-way stops and informs motorists of what to do at one.

Benefits of an All-Way Stop

• Improves safety while causing a minimal increase in travel time.

• Reduces the need for drivers to wait until there is a safe gap in opposing traffic.

• More predictable compared to traffic signals.

• Can serve as a temporary solution until a permanent improvement, such as a roundabout, can be funded and constructed.

• More cost-effective than other types of safety projects.

What to do at an All-Way Stop

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.