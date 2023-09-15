Former senator, influential Sampsonian dies at 95

Former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth, a Sampson County native renown as an influential businessman, ardent politician and a champion of agriculture, passed away on Thursday at the age of 95. Faircloth, who served on both sides of the aisle as a onetime conservative Democrat before switching late in his career to the Republicans and being elected to Congress, was widely eulogized in the wake of his passing, many remembering him for his “common sense” approach to politics and government.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Saturday, Sept. 16, in honor of Faircloth.

A native of Salemburg, Faircloth was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a member of the state Highway Commission and then as N.C. Secretary of Commerce from 1977 to 1985, before serving in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 1999.

“We’re grateful for Senator Faircloth’s many years of dedicated service to the people of North Carolina and send deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Cooper stated.

Faircloth, who served one Senate term before losing to then-unknown Democrat John Edwards in 1998, died at his home in Clinton, said Brad Crone, a former campaign aide and close friend. Faircloth, who was divorced, is survived by his daughter, Anne.

“He was a statesman; he worked tirelessly for North Carolina,” longtime Clinton Mayor Lew Starling told The Independent, listing off the many roles in which Faircloth served. “He did so very much for North Carolina, particularly Eastern North Carolina, Sampson County and Clinton. He was instrumental in building roads and developing Eastern North Carolina. He was just a tireless advocate for North Carolina and the growth of North Carolina — not just for one year, but for years and years and years.”

N.C. Senator Brent Jackson described fellow Sampsonian Faircloth as a farmer at heart, throughout his career in the public and private sector, a man who always maintained his ties to agriculture and fought for the agriculture industry.

“Senator Faircloth served his state and country with great honor and dignity,” Jackson said in a statement. “Senator Faircloth was a principled conservative and always fought for his convictions. He was a friend that I will miss, and we should all strive to folow his lead in public service to make our state and nation a better place.”

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said Faircloth embodied “Sampson County values.”

“Senator Lauch Faircloth was a dedicated public servant and statesman who was the embodiment of Sampson County values,” Tillis stated. “Both Republicans and Democrats came to appreciate him as one of the most skilled political operators North Carolina has ever seen, and he also possessed the ability to make anyone laugh with his sharp sense of humor. He was a principled, commonsense conservative who played an instrumental role in passing the most consequential welfare reform in our nation’s history.”

Born Duncan McLauchlin Faircloth in Salemburg, Faircloth took over the family farm when he was 19 after his father suffered a stroke. Four years later, he started a land-clearing business and expanded into other businesses. He was soon in the middle of big-time Democratic politics, volunteering for the campaigns of Gov. Kerr Scott and later Sanford, who was elected governor in 1960.

Sanford rewarded Faircloth with an appointment to the state Highway Commission, which he chaired later under Gov. Bob Scott. He was Gov. Jim Hunt’s commerce secretary from 1977 to 1983.

Faircloth almost lost his life during his own bid for governor.

During an August 1983 gubernatorial campaign trip in western North Carolina, the small plane he traveled in hit water on a grassy runway, crashed through trees and skidded into a river. Faircloth, Crone and two others got out of the plane and swam through burning gasoline to safety before the main fuel tank exploded.

Crone said Thursday that all four of them would have died had Faircloth not willed open the door to the plane. The cabin was quickly filling with smoke and flames.

“At 21 years of age, he taught me many lessons on North Carolina business, history and politics,” Crone wrote online in 2013 about the crash. “But he really taught me the value of living and the understanding of my own mortality.”

After four decades as a Democrat, and years after an unsuccessful Democratic bid for governor in 1984, Faircloth switched to the GOP and ran in 1992 against U.S. Sen. Terry Sanford, a longtime friend and former political ally.

Faircloth was putting together his own Senate bid in 1986 when his old friend Sanford entered the race, causing him to stand down. A few years later, he became a Republican, saying the Democratic Party had changed, not him.

He portrayed himself as the taxpayer’s prudent protector and pulled off the upset, attacking Sanford as a big-spending liberal and benefiting politically from Sanford’s health problems in the campaign’s final weeks.

Many politicians took to social media to share tributes about Faircloth and give their condolences to the family.

“He served our state with a tenaciousness and grit that was legendary, and it is my honor to serve in the seat he once held,” U.S. Senator Ted Budd stated.

“Our prayers are with Former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth’s family, friends, and loved ones. Senator Faircloth served our state dutifully at both the state and federal levels, and he will greatly be missed,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson stated.

While in the Senate, the millionaire businessman and Sampson County farmer was known as one of the most partisan senators, blasting Bill and Hillary Clinton and calling for the dismantling of Cabinet departments and other federal agencies. He also got attention as a subcommittee chairman who oversaw the District of Columbia, taking on then-Mayor Marion Barry and taking away his powers.

Faircloth left the statewide political stage after his defeat to Edwards, who beat him by 4 percentage points, the same margin that Faircloth had defeated Sanford.

“For close to 50 years, I’ve been a businessman making a payroll on Fridays,” Faircloth said during his 1998 reelection bid. “I hope 50 years in business will bring a little common sense to Washington.”

That common-sense approach was one of the traits many, including Starling, admired about Faircloth.

“He was a man of his word, and whatever he told you, you could depend on,” said Starling. “He did a lot for the city (of Clinton). Anytime you called his office or called him, he would help in any way. I remember and think of him well for all he did for commerce and roads. He believed in good, common sense government. That was Mr. Faircloth.”

Starling was an active volunteer in all of Faircloth’s campaigns, supporting him throughout his endeavors.

“He, along with others, saw the vision in connecting Raleigh, Wilmington and others — his whole philosophy was to improve the roads and bring jobs and industry to North Carolina. That’s what he did. His footprint is significant in this state.”

Starling had Faircloth into his home many times over the years, and vice-versa, for parties, events and the like. and saw him speak hundreds of times.

“He believed in good, common-sense government; cut through the red tape and get it done, and that’s what he did,” Starling said of Faircloth. “He was a good man.”

Gary D. Robertson with The Associated Press contributed to this story.