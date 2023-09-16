Titles bestowed to four Sampson residents

This past Saturday, 24 young ladies competed for the coveted NC Poultry Jubilee Queen titles and the chance to serve as ambassadors for the festival throughout the year. Each fall, the town of Rose Hill, home to the World’s Largest Frying Pan, celebrates the poultry industry with the NC Poultry Jubilee, a festival that includes a chicken fry, live entertainment, vendors and crafts, fair rides, and lots of family fun in the town square.

For 2023, the NC Poultry Jubilee Court boasts four Sampson County residents, including Brookelyn Griffin, Junior Miss; Caroline Owens, Young Miss; Carter Strickland, Ambassador Queen; and Charity Bradshaw, Ambassador Queen.

Contestants displayed their intelligence, talents, and beauty in various areas of competition, including private interview, festival wear, fun fashion, talent, party and evening wear, on-stage question, and promotional platform. Each contestant truly did “Shine Bright” on the stage, reflecting the theme for this year’s pageant.

The full 2023 NC Poultry Jubilee Court includes:

• Kayden Wells, Wee Miss

• Ryanne Squibb, Little Miss

• Brookelyn Griffin, Junior Miss

• Caroline Owens, Young Miss

• Madelyn Evans, Teen Miss

• Hannah Wheeless, Miss NC Poultry Jubilee

• Carter Strickland, Ambassador Queen

• Charity Bradshaw, Ambassador Queen

Hannah Wheeless, Miss NC Poultry Jubilee, was awarded a $4,000 scholarship, and Madelyn Evans, Teen Miss NC Poultry Jubilee was awarded a $750 scholarship. Scholarship funds are raised from the annual cake auction held at the festival, as well as a generous donation from Tara Creek Rodeo in Faison, NC.

Overall awards were also given to those obtaining the highest scores across all age divisions. In the “Junior” pageant, Arianna Davis won Overall Festival Wear, Mary Blue Hatcher was awarded Overall Party Wear, and Brookelyn Griffin won Overall Talent.

In the “Miss” pageant, Alyson Sharp won Overall Fun Fashion. Miss Sharp also tied for the Overall Interview award with Hannah Wheeless. Madelyn Evans took home the Overall Talent Award.

The Poultry Jubilee queens partake in many philanthropic events throughout the year, with their largest community service initiative being their joint work with Charity Mission Center. The contestants participated in a canned food drive to stock the pantry at Charity, which plays host to the pageant, rehearsals, and events for the queens throughout their reign. Carter Strickland received the Community Service Award, bringing in the most food items. Together, contestants contributed 1,625 food items to the food pantry.

As a thank you for their contribution to the NC Poultry Jubilee Pageant, the outgoing queens and contestants organized a raffle to raise funds for Charity Mission Center. Over $1,400 was awarded to Tammy Weeks through these efforts, to help her and her husband, Richard, continue to support local, state, national, and international volunteer opportunities. You can find Charity Mission Center on Facebook to see how you can make a difference to serve this incredible organization.

The public is invited to join the 2023 court as they celebrate the NC Poultry Jubilee on Nov. 3-4 in Rose Hill.