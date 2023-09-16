(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 15 — Jimmy Wayne Reaves was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Aug. 16 — Elizabeth Raven Murphy was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

• Aug. 16 — Katie Marie Edwards was charged with trespass of real property.

• Aug. 19 — Carlos Orellana was charged with communicating threats.

• Aug. 19 — Tiffany M. Cortez Bustillos was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

• Aug. 19 — Eneida Granados was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

• Aug. 21 — Shelby Renee Greene was charged with trespass of real property.

• Aug. 21 — Tiana Vann was charged with threatening phone call.

• Aug. 21 — Elmer Artal was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 22 — Lisa Marie Bryant was charged with communicating threats.

• Aug. 22 — Christopher Dean Autry was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Aug. 22 — Aaron Lee King was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Aug. 23 — Raymond Earl Degraffenfried was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Aug. 23 — Tyrique Jerome Sharpless was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 25 — Bradley Justin Watts was charged with possession of stolen goods/property.

• Aug. 25 — Johnny Edwards Lucas was charged with possession of stolen goods/property.

• Aug. 28 — Trudy Tart Griffin was charged with animal cruelty.

• Aug. 29 — Crystal Dawn Ours was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 30 — Antonio Sanchez-Cruz was charged with driving while impaired.

• Sept. 4 — Gregory Arnette was charged with communicating threats.

• Sept. 4 — Lisa Ann Herring was charged with simple assault.

• Sept. 4 — Vichon Anthony Smith was charged with larceny.

• Sept. 5 — Eternal Shaquan Ashley Lewis, 22, of 1734 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with three counts of shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 3.

• Sept. 6 — Taylor Anne Edwards was charged with prostitution.

• Sept. 6 — Tabatha Marie Self was charged with prostitution.

• Sept. 6 — Randy Page was charged with purchasing prostitution.

• Sept. 6 — Justin Richard Powell was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

• Sept. 6 — Billy Joe Faircloth was charged with felony larceny.

• Sept. 6 — Sterling Roland Banks, 27, of 624 Williams St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. No bond listed; court date was Sept. 8.

• Sept. 6 — Amber Nicole Guillette, 31, of 1540 Tony Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with organized retail theft, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 6 — Brock O’Neil Johnson, 37, of 640 Wellingly Circle, Spring Lake, was charged with organized retail theft and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 6 — Marlon Daniel Brewington, 47, of 5037 Hub Johnson Road, Hope Mills, was charged with $20,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 6 — Nikita Wayne Jacobs, 38, of 112 Pine Drive, Vass, was charged with organized retail theft and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 6 — Anthony Matthew Anderson, 57, of 314 Hargett St., Raleigh, was charged with organized retail theft, possession of stolen goods and failure to heed lights and siren and failure to stop at steady red light. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 7 — Joseph Brian Carter was charged with communicating threats.

• Sept. 9 — Jackie Leeann Key was charged with communicating threats.

• Sept. 10 — Christopher Malcolm Bass was charged with possession of methamphetamine and communicating threats.

• Sept. 11 — Kenneth Michael Jackson, 43, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked, no registration and no insurance. Bond set at $10,500; court date was Sept. 15.

• Sept. 11 — Saira Vanesa Rosales Alvarez, 31, of 211 Hubbard Butler Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Sept. 12 — Tomas Chavez Cruz, 36, of 10167 Minnie-Hall Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of open container after consuming, operating vehicle with no insurance and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Sept. 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.