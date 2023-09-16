Subway celebrates grand opening

Mayor Lew Starling was full of joy as he spoke during the ceremony on how happy he and the community are to welcome Subway back.

Subway had its mascot on hand to invite people in during the grand opening ceremony and to help celebrate the big day.

This big day was made even grander as it not only hosted the grand opening ceremony it also marked Subway’s joining of the Sampson-Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Operating Officer for NC Subway Group Tim Mann was present at the grand opening. He spoke on their excitement to back in Clinton.

Though they’ve been open and operating for a little over a month now, the new Subway celebrated its official return to Clinton on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony.

That morning, the mayor, along with key figures and employees of Subway and the community gathered to commemorate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting. The ceremony wasn’t just for the ribbon cutting and the event severed a dual purpose. Not only was it the grand opening celebration it also marked the day they joined the Sampson-Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

As Mayor Lew Starling was one of the distinguished guests who attended the event and was invited to share a statement on the moment. He did more than that, sharing a story on days past, highlighting how much of a “big deal” it is to have Subway back.

“I’ve lived here, all my life, my family’s lived here all their life and when I was four-years old, we lived on Powell Street, which is one street over,” he said. “I remember mother got us out the house and said ‘son, something big has come to town’. So we got into station wagon and we went right over there to the next street and there Hardee’s had opened and that was the first place we’d ever had.”

“Then a Pizza Hut opened when I was 14, that was the first pizza I ever had,” Starling said laughingly. “So having Subway back, this is just like when Andy Griffith and Barney go to Raleigh, this is big, this is real big. “We’re proud of you for coming and thank you all for coming, just thank you. We’ve heard good good things about it, it’s gonna be a great addition and we’re just so happy that you‘re back.”

Following Mayor Starling’s speech Chief Operating Officer for NC Subway Group, Tim Mann, who was also present to celebrate the day, shared his own thoughts and excitement about finally bringing Subway back to the Clinton Community.

“We are excited to be back and the reception of this restaurant received by the community has been much greater than we ever thought,” Mann said. “We thank you all for keeping an eye on us, we really appreciate. To the mayor, to Matt over at the Chamber of Commerce and everyone from the chamber team we thank you, the welcome couldn’t be nicer.”

He also shared some of the plans they have going forward now that they’re back and there was a big emphasis on community involvement.

“So thank you so much, the members of our team are here to help the community in any way we can,” he said. “We want to really dig into the community a little bit. It’s funny, we were thinking about getting a billboard as you come into town and I said, you know, this building is really a billboard. So I said, let’s take those dollars and let’s put them into the community. Let’s get into the schools, let’s get into your office (Mayor Starling) a little bit if you guys need some help.

“We’re always happy to feed, be it events or anything in anyway we can, reasonably, so please call on us to do that,” he added. “We’re really glad to be back and we thank all of you for what you’re doing.”

The new Subway is located at 402 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton, right next to Matthews Drug.

