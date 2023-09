The Richard Clinton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members were dressed in their best outfits during last year’s Constitution week event. They’ll be back in full attire soon as the 2023 celebration is right around the corner. Constitution Week kicks off next week and will extend from Sept. 17-22, and the DAR is inviting the community to come join the local program on Monday, Sept. 18, 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Courthouse.