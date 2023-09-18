A woman who called authorities Sunday, reportedly in distress that she might have been responsible for a fatal incident, has been charged with murder while law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a Roseboro area-man being found dead at his home.

On Sunday, deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distress call at Mt. Carmel Church God of Prophecy in Roseboro.

“The call was regarding a distressed female who had sought assistance and expressed concerns that she may have been involved in a fatal incident,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s read.

When they arrived to the church, deputies talked with the female, who was later identified as Samantha Haines. She was found operating a red Ford Mustang in the church’s parking lot.

“Ms. Haines reiterated her belief that she may have been responsible for a person’s death, but due to her unfamiliarity with Sampson County, she could not provide specific details about the location of the incident,” the Sheriff’s statement continued.

Further investigation revealed that the registered owner of the Ford Mustang was Daniel Faircloth of 216 Rosebud Lane, Roseboro. In response to this information, deputies proceeded to 216 Rosebud Lane, and discovered a deceased male outside the residence.

The male has been identified as Daniel Faircloth, 32, of 216 Rosebud Lane, Roseboro, authorities said. Details on his injuries were not disclosed.

“The circumstances leading to this tragic incident remain unclear, and our investigation is currently ongoing,” the Sheriff’s Office statement read.

“In light of the evidence gathered,” authorities said, Samantha Haines, 31, has been charged with murder and is currently in custody at the Sampson County Detention Center. She is being held without bond pending further developments in the case.

“We will continue to diligently investigate this matter to establish a clearer understanding of the events that transpired,” the agency’s statement informed. “Updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.”