Sessoms swears oath; board passes policies

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees met for their regularly scheduled session. The meeting marked the beginning of the 2023-2024 year with positive change for both the trustees and SCC employees, including the swearing-in of a new member.

Taking the Oath of Office to serve from 2023-2027, Mr. Anthony Sessoms is the Sampson and Clinton School Board appointee to the Board for the next four years.

“We welcome Anthony Sessoms to our Board as the recent trustee appointment of the Clinton City and Sampson County Schools,” said Dr. Bill Starling, SCC President. “Anthony brings his experience as practicing CPA in private practice and a recognized career of public service which includes service as the President of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Sampson County Economic Development Committee. In his letter of interest submitted for consideration for appointment, he remembered the opportunities that SCC had provided members of his family and wanted to be an advocate for expanding these for all our Sampson County families.”

With the introduction of Sessoms, the Board of Trustees sadly bid farewell to Ms. Joyce Herring who served on the Board from May 2018 – June 2023.

“I want to thank Joyce for her personal support and her encouraging attitude she brought to all our Board meetings, foundation events, and graduations.” Dr. Starling remarked. “She has always been a reasoned voice in board discussions and an advocate for students from across our county.”

During the evening, Dr. Starling also presented the Board with three new policy requests for approval: campus schedule adjustments, staff & faculty compensation plan update, and an Academic Assistance Program Policy that would apply to all employees of SCC.

All three items were approved by the Board.

With the passing of the Academic Assistance Program Policy, now any full-time employee that is pursuing higher education while employed will receive up to $500 per semester of tuition reimbursement to an accredited school.

Mrs. Frankie Sutter, Director of Human Resources, remarked that, “Implementing a policy like this encourages and supports employees who wish to continue their education and professional development. Ultimately, the employee brings new or enhanced skills and ideas back to the workplace. It is truly a win-win for both the employee and the College as a whole.”

She concluded, “I hope this new policy sends the message that we care about the future and well-being of the campus and its employees and in turn, employees feel a sense of loyalty to the College.”