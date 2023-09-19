Clinton Kiwanis Club donates to Clinton Police Club for the upcoming Viva Viking Celebration Event. The event will be held Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sampson Community College. Club President Daniel Ruggles presents the check to Assistant Chief Adrian Mathews.

The Clinton Kiwanis Club welcomes new members Audrea Matthis (Burney’s of Clinton) and Genevieve Merlos-Pulley (Sampson Early College High School). Pictured, from left, are: Wendy Cabral (Secretary), Matthis, Daniel Ruggles (President), Merlos-Pulley and Brett Jones (Treasurer).

The Clinton Kiwanis Club is excited to welcome Donna Bullard, CEO of Star Communications, as the club’s newest board member. Pictured with Bullard are Wendy Cabral (Secretary), Daniel Ruggles (President) and Brett Jones (Treasurer).

