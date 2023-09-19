Town board, league officials land on lease agreement

Leaders from the softball league and its governing committee seemed to be pleased to have found a resolution that will allow the league more autonomy.

Todd Marshall spoke for the Garland Softball League Committee in hashing out a way to move forward with the Board of Commissioners.

Even with more than 100 players signing up annually for a vital community entity, there has been a major tug-of-war between those involved with the Garland Softball League and town officials for years. The drama came to a head during a recent special-called meeting of the Garland Board of Commissioners, focusing on the status and future of the town’s league.

To open the meeting, held Sept. 11, Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Melvin, who also serves as Parks & Rec Chair, stated, “We’re here tonight in this meeting as a follow-up to the meeting that was held on Sept. 5. After some soul-searching and long conversations, I felt like it was important to call this meeting for everyone to know what needs to be done.” She added, “I’ve always said that in order to play ball, we need to make sure we have safety in mind.”

This comes after the board of commissioners in Garland voted to take over the softball league, something that’s been done and undone before. The public and the extensive network of community members involved with the league were up in arms about this, and the online backlash toward the commissioners and their decision was intense. The group of residents sporting softball league T-shirts to the meeting was more evidence of this frustration and the desire to rectify the situation.

“As long as I’ve been on this board, it’s always been a back and forth, back and forth — take it away, give it back, take it away, give it back,” said Mayor Austin Brown.

Before the discussion really began, the board expressed a desire for peace instead of the seemingly endless drama resulting from the back and forth between the commissioners and the league committee.

“It’s not the issue of whether children need to play ball, because they do,” said Melvin. “I just want to know how the other commissioners feel about what has been said and what we can do to resolve this in a peaceful manner for the good of the cause.”

Building off Melvin’s statement, Commissioner Barbara Peterson said, “I know we voted as the board that Garland would be taking the softball league back under its belt. I’m adaptable, adaptable to changes, though. I just want peace. That’s it. I’m just tired of the drama. I just want peace, and if it takes giving them what they want, give them what they want.”

The issue isn’t quite as simple to address as it might seem, though, with the issue of money and maintenance being two of the main parts of the predicament and lingering disagreements on the path to finding some peace. Melvin explained: “Two years ago, floodlight estimates were done. But like I said, it did not work out because it was not affordable. Then, we tried other estimates. It wasn’t that we just didn’t try to get lights. It didn’t happen because there was no money. That’s what it all boils down to.”

Addressing a rumor in the community, Melvin continued, “People say we did something with the funds. Well, I want to see those funds — the funds that were in parks & rec, because I’ve not seen enough money that would cover lights and fencing. I did think there was enough money to do fencing, and I started the project but then found out the fences weren’t high enough. So there have been some irons in the fire. There have been some in there trying to work.”

She later added, “What can you do with no available funds? We have a grant that we can’t do anything with until 24-25.”

There were also assertions that the situation hasn’t been entirely so one-sided, with Peterson saying of the league and its leaders, “They sat there and started making complaints, but they want us to do so much, and every time we fix something, they want something else and something else, and it was never satisfactory. They were always wanting something done. The more we give, the more they want.”

Despite the tumultuous relationship between the city commissioners and the league committee, everyone in the room was seemingly in agreement on the simple fact that they wanted the kids to be able to play ball.

Both parties brought up the poor example they might be setting with the way the process has been handled.

“It’s been said before, but it’s true that children watch what parents do and what leaders do, and it’s in our best interest to make the best decision for the town as a whole and also set a good example,” said Garland resident Joyce Miles. “Because children are involved, let’s keep it moving.”

“I think at the end of the day, what we need to realize is, you’re not hurting you though. You’re not hurting the adults in this room,” said Brown. “Who you’re hurting are the children. You’re hurting all the hundred-plus children that go sign up to play.”

In discussing options, Todd Marshall of the softball league committee shared, “I’m open and willing to work as long as kids get to play softball. That’s all I care about.”

When the prospect of an official agreement between the town came up, Marshall said, “We would be willing to sit down when everybody has a chance and iron out so we are all on the same page. And we all know what to expect going forward.”

After a little over 30 minutes, the ultimate decision was that there would essentially be a lease agreement.

Commissioner Ralph Smith told Marshall, “The town owns the property; if you’re going to run it, the best thing is to have your lawyer draw up a contract, put everything in place, and it’s done. We want to see the financials, and at the board meeting, somebody that represents the league committee needs to be present at the meeting to lay it all out on the table, and it needs to go under a contract.”

Melvin chimed in, “That sounds like a winner. If we could have a contract drawn up between the town and the league, that sounds like the best thing to do.”

She then asked the softball league committee members in attendance, “You three, are you in agreement?”

Marshall responded, speaking on behalf of the league committee. “Sure, I have no problem with that.”

Melvin then made a motion to approve the plan. In quick succession, Mayor Brown said, “a motion has been made by Mayor Pro Tem Melvin to allow the community to continue to play softball under a lease agreement, seconded by Commissioner Ralph Smith.” Following a quick vote, he made it official, stating, “the motion passes.”

After the meeting was over, Brown stated, “I think the board made the right decision to give it back. I just pray that moving forward, everybody can be in agreeance, and we can all move forward positively.”

Marshall wrapped up his thoughts, saying, “I’m fine working with any of them. I mean, it’s just that we all need a little bit of communication between us all; that was the biggest thing. I think some of the commissioners thought certain people were on the softball committee that weren’t on the committee – sometimes, it’s just about knowing what is actually going on. It started a while back, and now, hopefully, it’s come to this head, and it’s done now.”