Arts Council looks to expands membership, offerings

The history of the Small House complements the growing arts scene, especially with the now 50 year history of the Sampson Arts Council.

The continued development of the arts in the county could be chalked up to the work of the Council and the growing interest from the public.

The art activities for children at the ‘Show Up for the Arts’ event may have piqued the interest of future artists.

Perfect weather complemented the Sampson Arts Council’s 2023 “Show Up for the Arts” membership drive Thursday, as activities for children, food trucks, music, and more were part of the celebration and appreciation of art in the county.

The Victor R. Small House remains the home of the ‘Art in the Small House’ gallery, even as the pieces from the “50 Works for 50 Years” collection continue to sell during the Sampson Arts Council’s 50th anniversary this year.

The art scene in Clinton and Sampson County is growing, and the investment being made by the Council and its board to find ways to create an even more artistic community is very deliberate. Susan Holder is a new board member, but she said, “What I’ve found so far is that the people who are a part of this board, as well as the members, are absolutely committed to the arts in this wonderful county. I mean, it’s amazing.”

Inside the Small House, within the gallery, Holder continued, “You just look around the room at the art. It doesn’t just exist here; It thrives here, which is amazing for a whole county. I am just completely impressed and proud to be a part of it.”

The overwhelming sentiment was one of pride at how far the Council and art in Sampson County has come, with an overwhelming excitement about its future.

As for Josiah King, an artist who has recently returned to his longtime home county of Sampson, that excitement about the art community in the area is evident. “It’s a great honor to be invited to be part of this,” he said. “Just a celebration of the artists in the community. And I’m actually newer to the community coming back,” King continued.

To wrap up his thoughts on the growing art scene in the county, he said, “I’ve only been back for about a year. And it’s just great to see such a vibrant community artistic community here. This artistic scene is really coming up, And it’s almost kind of surprising to find all these great artists, so it’s really cool to be a part of it.”

Board member Robert Taylor shares the excitement for what’s to come in the art world of Sampson County and feels there is tremendous value in it. “it’s going to be great this year,” he said. Things are going very well, and we have some exciting new installations in the city that show the investment of the arts community and community as a whole,” Taylor pointed out.

He proudly shared his thoughts on the direction of the arts here, saying, “It looks like there are some new art opportunities coming soon. I feel very strongly that it is a good thing for Sampson County to have this art community grow, and I’m excited to play a role in making that happen with all the events we have in store, like the golf tournament early next month.”