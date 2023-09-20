Constitution Week begins anew in Sampson

Pictured is Darryl Price, he was the earner of the 2023 Outstanding Veteran Volunteer award. Price was absent in New York and was unable to attend the ceremony.

It was a beautiful afternoon as people from all across the community gathered together at the courthouse step to celebrate Constitution Week.

At the podium is Chaplain (Lt Col.) Wes Balmer from Fort Liberty. He had the honor of being this year’s speaker at the 2023 Constitution Week Celebration.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Clinton High’s JROTC got together to capture this moment as they celebrate Constitution Week with a Monday afternoon ceremony.

It was an afternoon filled with American pride on Monday as members from the community joined with The Richard Clinton Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to celebrate Constitution Week once again.

As it does annually Constitution Week was held on the step of the courthouse in Downtown Clinton. The women of DAR were dressed in their best outfits, young members of Clinton High’s JROTC did Posting of the Colors, active military was suited up and American flags were waving endless in every direction.

“As Regent of North Carolina, Richard Clinton Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, I welcome you to the start of Constitution Week,” Penny Lockerman said in her welcome. “We‘re starting the week today (Sept. 18) since the 17th, Constitution Day, was on Sunday this year.”

“The aims of the celebration are to emphasis citizens responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution,” she continued. “To inform people that the Constitution is the basis for American’s great character and the foundation of our way of life. Encouraging the study of the historical events which lead to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.”

Lockerman’s warm welcome was followed with an invocation done by Dr. Ray Ammons and a gorgeous iteration of the National Anthem sung by Lauren McCollister. After the Pledge of Allegiance by Vice-Regent Angela Tousey, Mayor Lew Starling approached the podium to read a proclamation ushering in Constitution Week in Sampson County.

“Now, therefore, I, Lew Starling, mayor of Clinton, do hereby proclaim that Sept. 17th to the 23rd as Constitution Week in Clinton, North Carolina,” he said. “I ask all our citizens to reaffirm the ideals that the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedom guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained, and we’re off testimony I have set my seal this the 18th of September 2023.”

Starling’s full proclamation highlighted that this year’s celebration marks the 226th anniversary of the draft of the Article of the Constitution of the United States at the 1787 Constitution Convention.

The guest speaker for this year’s event was Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Wes Balmer of Fort Liberty. In his speech he spoke heavily on the strength of togetherness and ‘We Power’. An aspect of the Constitution that Balmer said was sometimes forget in today’s age.

“We can hone in on the ‘blood sport’ that national politics has become where there’s this us and them fight that plays out every day on our televisions,” he said, “and sometimes in our disputes and dialogues with one another. “But, when it comes right down to it, beyond our ability to cast the vote, when you get beyond the local, the city, the community, the neighborhood, the church level. When you get beyond that, we have very little power, we have power, but, it’s got to be ‘We power.’”

“When we think of ‘We the People’ as those opening words of the Constitution, it means that for we, for us, there’s nowhere to hide,” he said. “There is no one else to blame, you and I are the people. If constitutional democracy will live, and thrive and survive on the face of the earth, it is going to be up to you and me.”

Balmer also preached about the importance of keeping balance, a balance that gives way to people making a difference and keeping government alive and thriving.

“It can be accomplished through better balance and by better balance, I’m going to roll out a metaphor,” he said. “Think about going to the gym, and you’re working both of your arms. But, instead of working both of your arms to try to build up your biceps, you just work one. What happens, one arm gets really big and the other ones kind of puny, right? It’s sort of like when we’re trying to pursue the two goals of citizenship and being consumers as well.”

As his speech continued he highlighted how we as American have continued to work our consumer muscle but have lost balance in citizenship. With that in mind, Balmer encouraged the people to remember as they continue to be consumers to not forget the work that needs to be done on the citizenship muscle. A balance that could be obtained by lending aid in the community, helping veterans in need, mentoring the youth, getting involved in civic organization and just being good active citizens.

Following Balmer, as with tradition, the DAR gave out the awards for Outstanding Volunteer of 2023. Outstanding Veteran Volunteer went to Darryl Price of Clinton for his hard work in supporting other veteran in the county. Outstanding Youth Volunteer went to William Edward Usher of Newton Grove for the memorial he erected in his home town that was in memory of all veterans of all branches of the military.

As for that 226 year history, the DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

