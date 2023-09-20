Land transfers
Miller, Dwight, Miller, Terrace P. to CMKB Homes
Woodworth, Connie R., Woodworth, Larry R. to Meadows, Bethany
Reyes, Migdalia to Gollatz, Frank J.
McCallop, Nakyshae, Relentless Transformations LLC to Fleming, Lisa
Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing dba to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Merritt, Ashley Dean to Jackson, Kimberly J., Jackson, Perry Scott
Butler, Kelly, Butler, Kelly Maria, Butler, Marcus Allen to Butler, Kelly Maria
Hobbs, Faith, Hobbs, Halae, Hobbs, Kemnesia, Roberson, James III, Roberson, Michelae Hobbs, Singh, Abhinav to Hobbs, Kemnesia
Sparks, Linda B., Sparks, Terry Grant to Blanchard, John Wright, Tr, Blanchard, Raymond W. Jr., Tr, New Hope Baptist Church
Jackson, Lydia, Jackson, Robert to Jackson, Susan Lewis
Faircloth, Stephen Ira, Faircloth, Summerlyn to Workman, Kenneth Ray
Johnson, Arthur L., Johnson, Jessie C. to Sassaman Family Wealth Trust
Thornton Homes Co. to Robinson, Shirley Chestnutt
Pineda, Jose Manuel Santos, Santos, Jose Manuel Pineda to Thornton Homes Co.
Bass, Janna C., Mbr, Bass, Tyler Reid, Mbr, Crane Creek Farms LLC to Hilton Agribusiness LLC
Brock, Nathaniel C., Brock, Zachary N. to Matthews, Elizabeth Martinez
Pringle, Alyce W. to Martin, Onyx Winslow
Stegal, Donald O’Neal, Stegal, Virginia C. to Febres, Edward, Febres, Rhonda Preddy
Conley, Betty Ann to Fisher, Nancy, Fisher, Paul
Brenda M. Coats Revocable Living Trust, Coats, Brenda M, Tr to Linder, Simeon Isaac Lopez, Lopez, Simeon Isaac Linder
Brenda M, Coats Revocable Living Trust, Coats, Brenda M., Tr to Arroyo, Jose, Villegas Onelia
Boney, Harry B., Boney, Josephine R. to Boney, Harry B., Boney, Josephine R.