The Clinton High Class of 1978 gathered Saturday, Sept. 16, for their 45th class reunion. Held at Coharie Country Club, the group of nearly 60 enjoyed camaraderie, a little food and a whole lot of dancing to the 70s music they grew up listening to. Reunion committee members, including Suzanne Raynor Wood, Joan Matthis Lee, Dale Williamson Purcell, Bill Nance and Pam Woodall Bass, put the event together. Classmates came from as far away as Florida, Texas and Arizona and as close as Piney Green, Salemburg and Clinton to mix and mingle.