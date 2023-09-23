On Monday evening, the Clinton Lions Club had as their guests, Jason and Haley McGuirt. They are the founder/operators of ‘Crops for Causes’, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. They grow pumpkins on a small North Carolina family farm and all of the proceeds have gone to charitable causes locally such as the Firemen’s Association, Salemburg Food Bank, the animal shelter, and this year, the Eastern North Carolina Make-A-Wish Foundation. ‘Crops for Causes’ will have a display of their wide variety of pumpkins at the Clinton Square Fair on Oct. 14 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pictured in the group photo, from left, are: Lee West, club president; Pam McGuirt, past president; Jason & Haley McGuirt.