Administrators to receive annual stipend for support of sports

The Sampson County Board of Education voted unanimously at its meeting this week to add an annual administrative supplement for the assistant principals at the middle and high school levels of Sampson County Schools for their work covering and supervising their schools’ athletic events.

The Superintendent of SCS, Dr. Jamie King, recommended adding the supplemental money for assistant principals, given that SCS principals already receive a supplement for this work. This move functions as a way to recognize and show appreciation for the time assistant principals put into after-school support for their students.

For assistant principals, the newly approved annual supplements will be $1,500 at the middle school level. Then, Following the same scale as the principals at the middle school and high school levels, the assistant principals at SCS high schools will receive a $3,000 supplement annually.

The annual administrative supplement for principals will remain in place with the same dollar amounts of $2,500 as the supplemental amount for middle school principals and $5,000 at the high school level.

“I am thankful that the board has supported and continues to support athletic supplements for our middle and high school principals and is now including our middle and high school assistant principals to receive the administrative supplement for athletics,” said Dr. King.

King’s stance was rooted in the idea that by being involved with and present for games and other athletic events that go on after school, assistant principals are also taking on the responsibility of being there and being a part of athletics. This often involves sacrificing a considerable amount of time to support their respective schools and students, just as is the case with principals, he noted.

The board approved the request to allow these administrators a supplement for their engagement with the schools that goes beyond the office and classrooms. Members of the board, such as Eleanor Bradshaw, echoed King’s opinion that, by attending games and being visible, assistant principals help establish their critical role in keeping the school going.

The newly-approved administrative supplements for assistant principals will be effective in January 2024, and the supplement will be paid as long as the assistant principal is employed at that grade level span by November 1 of the school year. Due to its lack of an athletic program, Sampson Early College will be the only exception to this new policy.