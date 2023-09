The Union High School Homecoming Court. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Adrienne Barbour, Hailey King, Cameron Poole, Krystin Worrell-Evans, Lauren McMillan and Andrea Chestnutt; and back row — Elijah Gray, Hector Banegas and Cameron Wright- Lively. Not pictured: Bryan Moreno, Ethan Johnson and Octavius Robinson. Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.