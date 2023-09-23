Harrells Christian Academy FFA members were out in full force Saturday selling some of their home-grown mums, and by mid-afternoon quite a few had already been scooped up by supportive community members looking to dress their yards in full fall regalia. Money raised from the mum sale will go toward the FFA’s trip to the national convention next summer. Pictured above, left, is seventh-grader Ava Matthews, eighth-grader Magdalene Parker and 10th-grader Gracie Barnes. In the group photo are officers, from left: Olivia Matthews, Linsey Peterson, Leelee Votaw, Grant Swanson, Christina Barnhill and Gracie Barnes.