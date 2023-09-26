School’s 25th event slated for Oct. 7

Hobbton High School was one of the local bands that competed last year. They along with Midway will back to represent Sampson County at the 25th CHS Band Day.

The Triton High Marching Band were in strong unison during last years event which earned them Best Band Director. They make their return this year for the upcoming 25th CHS Band Day.

Following the return and massive success of the annual Clinton Band Day last year, the event is now back in full swing again. With October fast approaching, so to is this year’s event as 16 bands are gearing up to compete in the upcoming 25th CHS Band Day.

“The Clinton High School Marching Band and Clinton City Schools welcome you to return to Robinson-Lewis Field in Dark Horse Stadium Oct. 7, 2023 for a rewarding experience for you and your students,” the Band Day website stated. “Dark Horse Stadium has the best home stand seating of any 2A high school in the area and we hope you will consider bringing your band to perform in this non-NCBA sanctioned event.”

“A Grand Champion Band Award will be presented as well as the coveted Edward W. Taylor Pride of Clinton Award that honors long time director of bands at Clinton High School and member of the NC Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame, Mr. Edward W. Taylor.”

As mentioned, CHS Band Day is scheduled for Oct. 7, which is on the first Saturday of the month. Robinson-Lewis Field is located at Clinton High School which is on 340 Indian Town Rd. in Clinton. Admission for the event is $12, children 10 and under are free.

Performances for the event kick off that day at 2 p.m. with the opening ceremony. After that bands will be going nonstop from 2:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a dinner break happening from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Two exhibitions from the UNCP “Spirit of the Carolinas” and Clinton High School marching bands close out the event with the award ceremony set for 9:30 p.m.

For those planning to attend, all spectators are asked to enter the drive that runs behind the home bleachers of the stadium and follow it to the large parking lot behind Sampson Middle School.

Last years event had a nice turn out of participants with 12 bands competing. This year they’ve grown that number even bigger as 16 bands are register for competition. The Bands that have registered include the following (in no particular order).

Midway High School, Jack Britt High School, Overhills High School, Topsail High School, Dixon High School, Fike High School, Seaforth High School, E.A. Laney High School, Terry Sanford High School, Athens Drive High School, North Duplin Jr/Sr High School, Hobbton High School, Harnett Central High School, South Columbus High School, Cape Fear High School, Triton High School.

Along with the Grand Champion Band and Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton Awards bands will be out to also garner the People’s Choice and Best Band Director Awards.

During the previous year’s event, the 24th Clinton Band Day held on Nov. 5, the winners per category were: Grand Champion Band — Jack Britt High School; Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton — E.A. Laney High School; People’s Choice — Midway High School; and Best Band Director — Triton High School.

Judges for the upcoming 25th include, for Music: Matthew Parunak and Russell Knight; for general effect: Brandon Pope, Marching, Andy Carter, Percussion, Zack Marshall, Color Guard, Tanya Murphy and Drum Major, Alex Williams.

For any further details about CHS Band Day visit sites.google.com/clinton.k12.nc.us/chsmarchingband/home

