Educators talk strategies for improving literacy

Promising statistics and steps forward for elementary school literacy were presented to the Board of Education for Sampson County Schools at the board’s recent meeting. This was an update on the SCS initiative for “Building a Strong Literacy Foundation” through their Literacy Intervention Plan.

During this annual update, SCS PreK-8 director Nicole Peterson and SCS Early Literacy Specialist Amber Hall explained the details of the comprehensive approach that includes various types of specified training for teachers and administrators. They also touched on systems put in place to deduce and evaluate statistics on the state of affairs with literacy in county elementary schools.

Peterson explained, “Today is simply about K-5 literacy, with a real focus on K-3 because it is what surrounds our Literacy Plan that is mandated by the state. But, also for you to see all the literacy initiatives that are going on.” Both educators emphasized on multiple occasions a core tenet of the ongoing project and education in general, as they stressed, “early intervention is the key.”

Going back to 2021, when the North Carolina State Board of Education decided to focus on literacy with the implementation of the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program as a state-wide initiative, options were presented for a timeline for implementing the program as it rolled out.

“We knew we needed to do some strategic planning and prepare for what was coming,” she said. “So, at that point, in August of 2021, we started training in the LETRS program with our coaches and our principals, as well as some district staff, including myself,” Peterson said.

The coaches Peterson referred to are school-based instructional coaches, and to explain that role, she said, “An instructional coach works with teachers to help them improve the quality of their lessons and the quality of students’ education. They serve as mentors and role models, helping teachers stay fresh and use the latest techniques and technologies in their classrooms.”

As of the 2023-24 school year, all SCS elementary schools now have an instructional coach to fill that role. She was also thrilled to announce that, “We no longer have any low-performing elementary schools in the Sampson County school system.” “So, we just have to give praise for that and appreciate the great job by our elementary schools and the initiatives going on there.”

The implementation of LETRS, several other programs, and a new curriculum have served as a type of overhaul. Along with the beginning of LETRS training, 2021 was the year that mCLASS intervention kits were first introduced to the classroom.

Giving context to the word “intervention” as it pertains to this initiative, it has a very specific meaning. Peterson described this approach: “It is a more targeted instruction based on the student’s specific skill gap.”

“Each of these students will be placed in a small group with their classroom teacher (6 or fewer students) and receive targeted instruction,” she said. This provides nuance to the way students are taught, as it goes away from a ‘one size fits all’ approach to education in which a student might struggle in an entire subject because of difficulty with one fundamental piece of the puzzle.

The use of the Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS) program, Hall emphasized, is a focal point of the mClass intervention kit program. “It is a screener that is designed to detect risk — it’s also predictive of later reading success or reading failure and, lastly, is the single best predictor of later reading development,” she explained.

She continued, “So one of the things we’re trying to make sure this year that we’re focusing on is not referring to this as proficient or not proficient because it’s not a grade-level assessment. But looking at it as a determiner of risk.” This is part of the more targeted and comprehensive nature of the new way of doing things for SCS elementary schools, and grades K-3 in particular.

Employing the use of DIBELS statistics from the screenings is what allows the teachers to determine which students belong in which small groups for the additional intervention approach from the mCLASS kits.

The numbers also help the school system analyze composite performance and improvement, as it provides stats on the results of the screenings as they pertain to the risk factor Hall emphasized. The DIBELS stats have four categories, all dealing with risk and percentages from the grade levels about the risk breakdown.

The administrators discussed the DIBELS concept of the “benchmark.” A benchmark goal indicates a level of skill where the student is likely to achieve the following ‘benchmark’ goal or expected literacy outcome.

Their slideshow presentation showed the top two categories, green and blue, which meet or exceed the ‘benchmark,’ with the blue representing literacy skills ‘above the benchmark’ and the green representing ‘at benchmark.’ Below the ‘benchmark’ are yellow and red, with yellow ‘below benchmark’ and red ‘well below benchmark.’

Another way of framing the scores and progress or regression in overall risk is to look at the composite statistics of one specific grade, or the entire K-3, to break those down into increased risk, which includes the two categories below ‘benchmark’ – and minimal risk, including the two categories that are at or above ‘benchmark.’

Using that system to judge minimal risk, or proficiency as it was referred to, Peterson shared, “We actually got a shout-out from the Board of Education at their State Board of Ed meeting. And we wanted you to have that joy with us,” Peterson said to the SCS board, showing a video clip of that shout-out.

The shout-out at the state level was, “I want to lift up Sampson County – their kindergarteners started at the beginning of the year at 13% proficiency and are now at 72% proficiency. Their third graders started at 42% proficiency and now are ending at 52%. So we’re seeing we’re going to see our kindergarteners next year starting at above where our third graders were this year, which is just incredible.”

Though Peterson and Hall are focusing on risk factors and statistics, proficiency here can be equated to being at or above the ‘benchmark’ or ‘minimal risk’ measurements.

The first and second-grade stats were also moving in the right direction during the 2022-23 school year. To start the year, the average percentile of first-grade students in or above the minimal risk category was 38%, but by the end of the year, that number had shot up to 63% of students at or above the benchmark. For second graders, the average percentile of students at minimal risk or better started at 40% but increased to 54% by the end of the year.

For the entire district, putting together a composite average of all the percentages of K-3 showed that, in 2022-23, the year started with 34% of all K-3 students at minimal risk and ended with 60% at minimal risk. They did explain that the ability to intervene decreases as the child gets older, though – hence their assertion on the importance of being proactive in early learning.

They did point out one area that was a bit troublesome, which has to do with the established literacy core of the students who weren’t able to have class in person while in the critical early stages of starting to grasp literacy. Peterson did say, “I want to take a moment with fourth grade because fourth grade is an area we are concerned with. To give you some perspective on this.”

“Our current third and fourth graders — they are the ones who were hit, in my opinion, the hardest; the third graders would have started the year a kindergarten, and your fourth graders would have been in first grade. So, this group of kids does not have a strong foundational literacy.” She continued, “We need to turn this trend around.”

Looking for another change to improve Sampson County K-5 elementary schools, switching to a new curriculum was considered and carried out. “Science of Reading (SOR) trained principals and coaches, and district staff vetted several literacy curriculum programs, then shared them with teachers for feedback. All feedback was reviewed and taken to our Board of Education for approval. Then, our BOE officially approved it,” Peterson explained.

“We started with Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) as our new curriculum in 2022, and teachers were brought into LETRS training as well,” she informed, “We provided coaching sessions, which basically means that we had people come in and they modeled a lesson, and the teachers were allowed to watch it, and they got feedback. Then, we were able to debrief with those people, And we were able to help them see model lessons. “

Peterson described another step, saying, “We submitted our first literacy intervention plan, and it was approved with great feedback.” The approval in this situation came from the state level by the Office of Early Literacy. The literacy intervention plan is one that must be renewed annually.

“Now, at the beginning of last year, Amber and I went through LETRS facilitator training, which was probably one of the most difficult professional development things I have ever done,” Peterson said. “But we did that together, and we are trying to let facilitators for going one, then we hired Miss Hall as our literacy specialist.”

She elaborated, “The funding from the state connected to the Literacy Intervention Plan allowed us to fund the facilitator training and make this sustainable,” with sustainability being part of the initiative presented by the state.

” Once our plan received final approval from the state, Ms. Hall and I participated in the training to begin sustaining the progress within our district. This will lead to the program gaining sustainability,” She explained, looking forward to the future of early literacy in early childhood education.