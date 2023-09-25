NAACP’s first in-person banquet since 2019

If it’s nearing the end of September, that means members of the Sampson County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are busy finalizing plans for their 22nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with the banquet set for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Multi-purpose Building, 900 College St., Clinton.

Due to Covid-19, this event is the first in-person banquet since 2019. Nonetheless, the organizers of the banquet still mark this as one of the county’s big “red carpet” occasions.

Along with celebrating the Sampson County NAACP’s 22nd banquet, the event will mark the 68th anniversary of the founding of the county’s branch of the NAACP, which was chartered on Sept. 9, 1955 and the 114th anniversary of the founding of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The group’s longstanding mission remains “to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all person.”

Historically, the NAACP’s progress has been due to its many members who are organized into some 2,200 local branches and state conferences, working to fight for equality on every front. Today, at 114 years, the NAACP remains one of the key players in advancing democracy through its struggle for equality and justice for all in the U.S., and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

While addressing hope for the future of the NAACP at the recent National Convention in Boston, president and CEO Derrick Johnson remarked, “Our long-term goal is to empower and equip individuals with the ability to navigate in this society, so that is why we invest in our young people.”

The 2023 Freedom Fund Banquet, with the theme, “Refocus, Renew, Re-energize — We Need You in the Fight,” will feature Sampson’s own Marcus Bass. Bass currently serves as executive director for Advance North Carolina, a political strategy organization based in Raleigh. He also holds the title of deputy director for the North Carolina Black Alliance, an organization serving as an advocate for North Carolina’s historically black institutions of faith, education, and civic service across the state.

Born and raised in Sampson County, while attending North Carolina A&T State University, Bass served as student body president and led several grassroots efforts including Greensboro’s largest student march to the polls and a protest of the inequitable coverage of A&T by the Greensboro News and Record. Upon graduation, Bass began his professional career as a statewide organizer serving in various capacities including Campus Outreach Coordinator for Common Cause North Carolina, working with HBCUs on ways to engage college students in civic participation. He has been featured on various media outlets and in national and state publications, providing insight on southern and youth voter engagement. Bass is the founder of Camp Lead Up, a summer leadership institute focused on facilitating the transition for minority middle school students to high school through academic support, cultural enrichment, leadership development, civic engagement and community service.

Bass joined Advance Carolina and the Black Alliance in 2018 after serving as statewide campaign director for voting rights advocacy group Democracy North Carolina. Prior to that, Bass worked for the North Carolina Association of Educators and was a teacher and coach in Clinton City Schools. He has served on various boards and commissions across the state and is the former board chair of Common Cause North Carolina and the NC State Voices affiliate Blueprint North Carolina.

Bass is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., where he is the state political advocacy director. He is also Prince Hall Mason and is a lifelong member on the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP. He is married to Bree Newsome-Bass, and they have one son.

Additionally, the banquet planners remarked, “We hope the banquet experience will allow us to become a more united community in our struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County. We do believe that ‘protecting our civil rights is the duty of each and every American.’”

If you have concerns or questions, please contact NAACP President Larry Sutton at 910-590-6479 or banquet coordinator Lee Byam at 910-990-0873.