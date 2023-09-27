Land transfers

Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hopkins, Sandra, Tr, Monroe, Mitchell, Tr, Smith, Maryl, Tr, Smith, Merian, Tr to Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hopkins, Sandra, Tr, Monroe, Mitchell, Tr, Smith, Maryl, Tr, Smith, Merian, Tr

D&J Land Enterprises LLC, Miller, Dwight D., Mbr/Mgr to Cobham, Richard, Faison, Mary A.

Cabrera, Jose R, Cabrera, Jose Rodolfo, Rodolfo, Jose Cabrera to Deanda, Armando Lugo, Lugo, Armando Deanda

Walling, Eric Brant to Cruz, Hector Manuel, Cruz, Maria Renteria

Smith, Darius, Smith, Darius Thomas to SSGW Investments LLC

Miles, Lisa, Miles, Lisa Davenport, Miles, Thomas to Snyder, Brian

Tyndall, Linda J., Tyndall, William Alfred to J&L Properties of Clinton NC LLC

Horne, Harold Cordell to Horne, Dace Crafton, Horne, Dawn Michelle

Bland, Betty J. Estate, Bland, Deborah G., Bland, Robert E. Co Exr, Bland, Robert E., Naylor, Sidney Keith, Naylor, Tempa B, Co Exr, Naylor, Tempa B., Puczylowski, Lisa B., Co Exr, Puczylowski, Lisa B. to Lancaster, Jeffrey Todd, Lancaster, Tonia Barefoot

Williams, Beth R., Williams, Willie Edward Jr. to Garcia, Joseph Anthony

Runion, Douglas A., Runion, Douglas Andrew, Runion, Paige to Mathis, Jamel

Piscitelli, Daniel, Piscitelli, Jessica Marie to Harris, Samuel, Johnson, Felicia Y. Harris

Smith, Margaret Lucille, Smith, Teddy Jene to Harris Wallace, Lashonda, Harris-Wallace, Lashonda, Wallace, Lashonda Harris, Wallace, Terence Lamont

Graham, Barbara C. to Graham, Barbara Carr, Lawson, Marcianna

Velazquez, Susana to Serrano, Ezequiel

Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle B., Tr, Hobbs, Joshua L., Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust

Barefoot, Gayle Marie, fka, Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle B., Tr, Hobbs, Joshua L., Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust

Barefoot, Gayle Marie, fka, Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle B., Tr, Hobbs, Joshua L., Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust

Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Tr, Hobbs, Joshua, Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust

Bennett Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Bennett-Ussery, Doroth Dowd, Ussery, Dorothy Dowd Bennett to Bennett Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Tr, Bennett-Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Tr, Dorothy Dowd Bennett-Ussery Trust, Ussery, Dorothy Dowd Bennett, Tr

Marriage licenses

Genny Ibarguen Caicedo to Henry Moreno Mena

Robert Thomas Allen to Cheslie Ann Brewington

Chandler Scott Ray to Natalie Faith Rouse

Jacob Kenneth Baggett to Dora Michelle Johnson

Mary Lee Etheridge to David Earl Parker

Shannon Elizabeth Sadvary to John William Sessoms

Latonza Ynette Owens to Shanice Terri Thomas

Khristian Merritt Fink to Annamarie Ruby Hickman

Ciera Monesia Edwards to Christopher Allen Williamson

Melinda Anne Deneen to Matthew Douglas Hammersla

Michael Shane Gerald to Katlynn Marie Johnston

Walter Grant Carr to Callie Grace Copeland

Elizabeth Jarquin Valdez to Angel Anthony Vargas

Joshua Caleb Horne to Kyndall Marie Williams