Land transfers
Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hopkins, Sandra, Tr, Monroe, Mitchell, Tr, Smith, Maryl, Tr, Smith, Merian, Tr to Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hopkins, Sandra, Tr, Monroe, Mitchell, Tr, Smith, Maryl, Tr, Smith, Merian, Tr
D&J Land Enterprises LLC, Miller, Dwight D., Mbr/Mgr to Cobham, Richard, Faison, Mary A.
Cabrera, Jose R, Cabrera, Jose Rodolfo, Rodolfo, Jose Cabrera to Deanda, Armando Lugo, Lugo, Armando Deanda
Walling, Eric Brant to Cruz, Hector Manuel, Cruz, Maria Renteria
Smith, Darius, Smith, Darius Thomas to SSGW Investments LLC
Miles, Lisa, Miles, Lisa Davenport, Miles, Thomas to Snyder, Brian
Tyndall, Linda J., Tyndall, William Alfred to J&L Properties of Clinton NC LLC
Horne, Harold Cordell to Horne, Dace Crafton, Horne, Dawn Michelle
Bland, Betty J. Estate, Bland, Deborah G., Bland, Robert E. Co Exr, Bland, Robert E., Naylor, Sidney Keith, Naylor, Tempa B, Co Exr, Naylor, Tempa B., Puczylowski, Lisa B., Co Exr, Puczylowski, Lisa B. to Lancaster, Jeffrey Todd, Lancaster, Tonia Barefoot
Williams, Beth R., Williams, Willie Edward Jr. to Garcia, Joseph Anthony
Runion, Douglas A., Runion, Douglas Andrew, Runion, Paige to Mathis, Jamel
Piscitelli, Daniel, Piscitelli, Jessica Marie to Harris, Samuel, Johnson, Felicia Y. Harris
Smith, Margaret Lucille, Smith, Teddy Jene to Harris Wallace, Lashonda, Harris-Wallace, Lashonda, Wallace, Lashonda Harris, Wallace, Terence Lamont
Graham, Barbara C. to Graham, Barbara Carr, Lawson, Marcianna
Velazquez, Susana to Serrano, Ezequiel
Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle B., Tr, Hobbs, Joshua L., Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust
Barefoot, Gayle Marie, fka, Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle B., Tr, Hobbs, Joshua L., Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust
Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Hobbs, Joshua to Hobbs, Gayle Barefoot, Tr, Hobbs, Joshua, Tr, Hobbs Revocable Trust
Bennett Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Bennett-Ussery, Doroth Dowd, Ussery, Dorothy Dowd Bennett to Bennett Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Tr, Bennett-Ussery, Dorothy Dowd, Tr, Dorothy Dowd Bennett-Ussery Trust, Ussery, Dorothy Dowd Bennett, Tr
Marriage licenses
Genny Ibarguen Caicedo to Henry Moreno Mena
Robert Thomas Allen to Cheslie Ann Brewington
Chandler Scott Ray to Natalie Faith Rouse
Jacob Kenneth Baggett to Dora Michelle Johnson
Mary Lee Etheridge to David Earl Parker
Shannon Elizabeth Sadvary to John William Sessoms
Latonza Ynette Owens to Shanice Terri Thomas
Khristian Merritt Fink to Annamarie Ruby Hickman
Ciera Monesia Edwards to Christopher Allen Williamson
Melinda Anne Deneen to Matthew Douglas Hammersla
Michael Shane Gerald to Katlynn Marie Johnston
Walter Grant Carr to Callie Grace Copeland
Elizabeth Jarquin Valdez to Angel Anthony Vargas
Joshua Caleb Horne to Kyndall Marie Williams