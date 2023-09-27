Teachers honored across county schools

Each school in the county chose a teacher of the year to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for their school, especially their students.

Leslie Seals was recognized as the SCS 2023-24 Teacher of the Year for her work teaching at Plain View Elementary School.

The Sampson County Board of Education on Monday presented it 2023-24 awards to the Teachers of the Year from each school in the system, as well as the Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year for Sampson County Schools, with Hargrove Elementary’s Ed Holmes and Plain View Elementary’s Leslie Seals garnering those respective honors.

Getting the presentation process underway, Brenda Nordin said, “I wear a lot of different hats, but Teacher of the Year is one of my very favorites because it’s a time when we get to see such outstanding teachers that the schools are blessed to have.”

With the help of Nordin announcing names, Superintendent Dr. Jamie King shook hands with each of the teachers as he presented the awards to the honorees, who then made a circle around the stage, shaking hands with each BOE member.

The distinguished teachers of the Year are: Dr. Patricia Boykin-Moore, Union High School; Leonie Anderson, Union Middle School; Allison Boyd, Union Intermediate School; Amy Bass, Union Elementary School; Janette Williams, Hobbton High School; Melissa Balance, Hobbton Middle School; Eloise Phipps, Hobbton Elementary School; Dayna Nemr, Hargrove Elementary School; Bridgette Henry, Lakewood High School; Carol Dyce-Smith, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School; Melissa M. Stone, Salemburg Elementary School; Misty Jernigan, Roseboro Elementary School; Kelli Jernigan, Midway High School; Kaylan Johnson, Midway Middle School; Rita Wilson, Clement Elementary School; Leslie Seals, Plain View Elementary School; Megan Barefoot, Midway Elementary School; and Michelle Smoak, Sampson Early College High School.

Edward (Ed) Holmes of Hargrove Elementary School was honored as the Principal of the Year and kept it sweet and simple in describing his feelings about winning the award – partially because the congratulations were coming in from every direction. He asserted, “This is, of course, very humbling,” and continued, “Glory to God because without him none of this would happen.

“This is also a team effort, I just happen to be the one standing up here. See, this is also an award to my colleagues, staff, students, and everyone involved in making Hargrove Elementary the best it can be,” Holmes said. “I’m so very thankful and honored to be presented with this award.”

The Sampson County Teacher of the Year award went to Leslie Seals of Plain View Elementary School, who was chosen as the other representative who will be moving on to represent Sampson County Schools at the Sandhills regional level.

Following the presentation of awards to the teachers, now standing together in front of the crowd, Nordin made a request to the packed audience, “If you came tonight — family friends, principals, fellow teachers; if you have come to honor these people, please stand up and give them a round of applause.” This prompted a standing ovation with a considerable decibel level.

“These are always fun. It’s always wonderful to directly see the great things that our staff does in the district. You know, they’re what things happen and make our schools great, so it’s nice to have an opportunity to recognize them. Honestly, I wish we could do it more,” King said following the meeting.

He informed, “Now, the Teacher and Principal of the Year move forward, and they actually go to regionals. They actually put together their respective portfolios. Then, there is a group at the Sandhills regional level to review the portfolio, and interviews are conducted for finalists.”

So, it’s a very involved process as they move forward and compete for teacher or Principal of the Year at the state level,” King said, “but it’s also a wonderful thing to have these two representing Sampson County Schools, showing the quality of our school system and educators.”