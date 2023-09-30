On Sept. 27, the Harrells Christian Academy Upper School student body selected the 2023 Homecoming Court. Students from each grade are selected to represent their peers on the court. The Homecoming King will be crowned during the annual Powder Puff game on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime at the Homecoming football game. This year’s court includes: (top row) Drake Smith, Wynston Kornegay, Spencer Newton, Samiir Gibbs, Alfredo Sabillon, Grayson Gatton; (third row) Taylor Grace Register, Ella Campbell, Eli Hardison, Case Barber, Anna Grace Johnson, Briana Melvin; (second row) Hannah Carr, Ariel Malpass, Ana Grayce Wells, Julianne DeVane; and (bottom row) Willa Grace Johnson, Jack Higgins, Will Owens and Camryn Fussell.