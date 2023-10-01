(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 21 — Melvenia Denise McMillian, 53, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Nov. 16.

• Sept. 21 — Anthony Martez Davis, 33, of 6875 Ebenezer Forest Road, Clinton, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, uttering forged instrument and forgery. Bond set at $12,000; court date was Sept. 29.

• Sept. 21 — John Lynwood White, 37, of 308 Grant Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, uttering forged instrument, forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,000; court date was Sept. 29.

• Sept. 21 — Kacey Tanner, 22, of 3438 Hayes Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with shoplifting and second degree trespass. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Sept. 29.

• Sept. 22 — Robbie Cooper, 38, of 762 Perry Rivenbark Road, Warsaw, was charged on out-0f-county warrant with larceny. Written promise; court date was Sept 26.

• Sept. 22 — James Paul Isaac Baker, 27, of 306 Hubbard Ave., Clinton, was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense; four counts of uttering forged instrument; four counts of forged endorsement; and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Sept. 29.

• Sept. 23 — Marcus Mitchell, 30, of 229 Chester Road, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifitng. Bond and court date not listed.

• Sept. 23 — Quintin Dean Locklear, 41, of 471 Sandy Acres Lane, Turkey, was charged on out-of-county warrant with failing to report accident, driving while license revoked and failing to maintain lane control. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 24 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 35, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 24 — Erica Shoranda Satchell, 36, of 95 Rainbow Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 24 — Isaiah Jordan Cunningham, 25, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 25 — Bernardo Trejo Carrillo, 31, of 129 Kellyville Road, Rocky Point, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 6.

• Sept. 25 — Larry Vernard Highsmith Jr., 22, of 199 Oates Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Sept. 29.

• Sept. 25 — Daniel Martin Tatum, 26, of 1470 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting by concealment, larceny of motor vehicle parts, and orders for arrest on charges of resist, delay and obstruct, breaking and entering and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $34,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 26 — Christopher Dale Jackson, 31, of 108 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 23.

• Sept. 26 — Matthew Monroe Matthis, 29, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Oct. 23.

• Sept. 28 — Allen Jomar Carter, 26, of 418 Hamilton Road, Fountain, NC, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. No bond or court date listed.

• Sept. 28 — Enrique JeVane Deaver, 23, of 210 Dogwood Circle, was charged with domestic assault on a female, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 14.

• Sept. 28 — Skyler Chance Brooks, 21, of 495 Reeda Branch Road, Roseboro, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.