ArtWorks invests in

downtown Clinton

Artist and art enthusiasts will soon have reason to be excited as a brand new opportunity to showcase and view their talents is coming, thanks to ArtWorks of Sampson, Inc.

ArtWorks of Sampson is a new organization that has come to Clinton who’s looking to provide a low-cost selling space for local artists in the heart of Clinton’s historic downtown. The organization was incorporated in May and is a non-profit art gallery designed to nurture the growth of art within the region. It was noted that their 501(c)(3) application is still pending as of this story.

“Our overarching purpose is to provide attractive, professional, welcoming and low-cost retail space for artists to sell their works,” a statement from ArtWorks of Sampson said. “In early discussions with the Sampson Arts Council, their leaders encouraged us to fill this need which has been discussed locally for over 14 years.”

“ArtWorks is excited to build upon the momentum and upward trajectory that the Arts Council has led for the area arts scene.”

Seeking to fulfil that need ArtWorks of Sampson made a huge stride towards that buy purchasing and renovating a building in Downtown Clinton. The property itself is 306 Vance St., is a 3,000-square-foot building and it’s projected to open in February 2024. The construction of the building is being provided by HN Carr.

“The building alone is a $350,000 investment, so we are serious about our commitment,” ArtWorks of Sampson said.

As part of this project ArtWorks also announced that Peter Butler will be leading them as president and art director. Butler has been a well known professional artist for over three and a half decades. The members of ArtWorks were more than excited about that addition to their ranks: “Peter brings energy, professional experience and a clear vision to our nascent organization.”

While details on how the business is going to operate are still being “worked out” ArtWorks did note that their business plan is to be self-supporting. As it stands sales commissions will be about 20-25%, half of the prevailing rate of 40-50%, “We are seeking input from artists while many components of our operation are still being decided.”

As of Sept. 29, ArtWorks also wanted the community to be aware that they are looking for two more artists to serve on their board. They’re even looking to contact other artists in the region who may not yet be on their address list so they are requesting names.

“This is an exciting time for our downtown, our community and our southeast region,” ArtWorks stated. “We are erecting a big tent, with enough breadth and depth to feature artists of all kinds. Be a part of this surge forward!”

For more information regarding ArtWorks and the building, 910-596-7023 was listed as the current contact.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.