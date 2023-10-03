Clinton ‘village’ gathers together

Stephaine Graham and Patty Cherry were instrumental in putting the afternoon together and gave moving testimony and words of hope when talking on stage.

The activities of the event were charged to bring the crowd to a place of hope by the end of the special time together as a community.

There was something for everyone, with kids able to play and enjoy themselves in the park during the program.

The seats under the tent only held a small portion of the large crowd that turned out for the Hope and Healing.

Newkirk Park was the setting for “Clinton’s Day of Hope and Healing” on Saturday afternoon.

The event presented an opportunity for the community to come together and fellowship, learn about available programs to assist in dealing with grief, and learn about programs that could lead to a future with less cause for grief.

The Hope and Healing event featured food, arts and crafts for kids. and entertainment. The entertainment, as well as the booths that were gathered to help provide information and support, were specific, though. As far as entertainment and performances, there were testimonials, a short play, and more, all focused on hope in the face of tragedy or grief.

Stephaine Graham, the event coordinator, was on stage and was very vulnerable with the crowd about the trauma she’s faced in her life, but looking at it from a healing perspective. In processing grief and trauma, she said, “You can heal. Don’t let anyone give you a time frame or tell you to hurry up. Take as long as you need to truly heal because it’s truly necessary.”

There were booths set up to tell about organizations that help with recovering from the loss of a loved one or an experience having dealt with sexual assault. A mobile healthcare unit was on-site, with a Clinton Police Department pill drop set up next to it. There were also representatives from the local Health Department and a number of organizations that have the purpose of helping the community.

Having come up with the concept, Heather Dixon explained, “The vision came because I saw a lot of people in the community grieving.” she continued, “There were a lot of young mothers that were losing their children. You’re losing kids at many young ages. And not only that – in our communities, we wanted to bring back community policing.”

Community activist, Patty Cherry, was also heavily involved in making the day happen and provided love and support as she spoke on stage, and even more so as she walked through the crowd and spoke with nearly everyone in attendance.

”God wants us to do this to come together as one and what do I always say? It takes a village and this is what a village is about,” said another community activist, Nettie Pernell, “It’s about coming together, being together and encouraging each other in hope and in healing, knowing that we are our brothers and sisters keepers.”