The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods gained a new honorary member Saturday, as they welcomed DaQuan Oates to their car club. Oates lives with cerebral palsy, and cars are his favorite thing in the world, according to his mom, Macie Brewington.

“From the time he wakes up, until the time he goes to sleep, it’s just cars, cars, cars.”

“Some of his favorites are Mustangs and Challengers,” Brewington said. “His favorite thing is really when you hit the gas. He just absolutely loves that throttle sound from a big engine.”

The entire event started with a Facebook post from Oates’ mother, Macie Brewington.

“She said she needed some help from anybody out there with a kind heart, and I saw it on Facebook,” said pastor Lloyd Thompson of New Life Church. ”I saw it on Facebook, and when I saw it, I reached out to everybody and said, ‘let’s get something together.’”

“You know, this is the kind of stuff we do,” said Lightnin’ Rods President Chuck Spell. “We were informed by one of our club members about this young man who loves cars and doesn’t get to see a lot of them. He asked if we’d be willing to do a cruise-in, and absolutely everybody jumped right on it.”

In addition to his honorary membership certificate, the Lightnin’ Rods presented Oates with a member’s shirt. There was also a box full of various makes and models of Matchbox cars that were donated by the club and others who attended the event. Brewington said, “I think I’m going to have to add a new shelf to fit all of these.”

Oates’ sister, Haven, shared, “It definitely means a lot; we appreciate everyone that (has) come out and showed him love because he’s used to being in the house watching cars. When I say he watched his car 25/8, not just 24/7, I’m not kidding. So I can’t even begin to imagine how excited he’ll be to remind me about this every time I see him.”

It was a group effort, with organization and support from the New Life Church, New Beginning Christian Center, The Iron Mine Cruisers, and The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods.

One member of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods summed up his reason for being so willing to do this, saying, “That smile is something else, and this is one of the kind of things that may not seem like a big deal to us, but this can last him an eternity.”