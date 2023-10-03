Music, good times slated leading up to golf tourney

Along with their 13th annual “Golf Fore the Arts” tournament on Friday of this week, the Sampson Arts Council is adding new festivities with a “Par-Tee Fore the Arts” on Thursday night, Oct. 5.

At the Victor R. Small House, the Par-Tee will be from 6 to 9 p.m., and the public is invited to purchase tickets to the event, with the cost being $25 per individual or $40 for a couple. Included in the Par-Tee ticket purchase will be food and one drink ticket.

Sampson County native and country music singer/songwriter Chris Nelson, along with electric fiddle player Stephanie Sullivan, will be performing live music, with food, drinks, a silent auction, and raffle prizes all on the docket for the evening as well.

Nelson emphasized, “I am always excited to come back to my hometown and support the flourishing arts community,” even going so far as to say, “Without the Clinton City Schools band program, I definitely wouldn’t be making my living as a professional musician.”

“I am making a conscious effort to perform more in Clinton,” he said, “There is no place like home.”

Nelson was recently nominated for the Entertainer of the Year competition, in the October Showdown of the Carolina Country Music Awards and has tour dates planned from Colorado and Washington State all the way to Florida. With his “Chris Nelson Band,” he is also finding success releasing new music recently through major music platforms.

All sponsors and golfers of the Oct. 6 Golf Fore the Arts event will receive tickets to the Par-Tee, and all funds raised go to support the arts in Sampson County.

More information can be found on the Sampson Arts Council’s website, www.sampsonarts.net, or by calling 910-596-2533.