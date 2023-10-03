Town set for Sampson’s newest location

A big announcement was made on the Town of Autryville’s Facebook page Monday about a new business coming soon to town.

“Soon Autryville residents will begin to see construction for a new Dollar General at the corner of N.C. Highway 24 and East Williams Street,” the announcement stated.

In the string of new Dollar Generals popping up all over Sampson County in past several years, that growth is finally finding its way to Autryville. Back in 2021, Dollar General opened it’s fourth location in Clinton and constructed their first in the town of Turkey. Newton Grove, Salemburg and Roseboro also have locations.

The company that is building the new location in Autryville is Rhetson Companies, a familiar name to Dollar General construction in Sampson County as they are the same company that built the one in Turkey. The person in charge of the project is Greg Stewart, a project manager at Rhetson Companies.

The Sampson Independent reached out to Stewart about the details of the build and its projected opening but there was no response as of the writing of this story.

The land was owned by Wayne Honeycutt who works for Dickens Mitchener Realty, before he sold it to Rhetson Companies. The Independent also contacted Honeycutt, but there was also no response yet.

With the announcement now made about the Dollar General, buzz about it has the people of Autryville talking. One of those was Mayor Grayson Spell, who shared his excitement about the opportunity of new growth in Autryville.

“We are blessed to have so many people working towards the same goal in our community,” he said. “The Town of Autryville annexed this property when this process began several years ago. Annexation was a huge benefit to the developer and to the town. We are excited to see where this development takes us.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.