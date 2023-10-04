A delegation from the Sampson County NAACP was in attendance at the 80th Annual North Carolina NAACP State Convention for the Saturday, Sept. 30, session in Wilmington, NC. One of the major highlights of the day was the Political Action Luncheon, with Michael Morgan, former Senior Associate Justice of North Carolina, as the featured speaker. The following members of the Sampson County NAACP delegation are pictured, along with Michael Morgan: Eddie Williams, Branch Labor and Industry Committee Chair; Larry Sutton, Branch President; Michael Morgan, former Senior Associate Justice; Lee Byam, Branch Immediate Past President and Freedom Fund Committee Chair; and Bernice Cooper, Branch Executive Committee Member; and Vada Williams, Branch Secretary.